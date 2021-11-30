VIDEO: Rescued Tayside beavers settle into new home on Perthshire farm

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s first relocated beavers are settling into their new home in Perthshire.

The animals were to be killed under lethal control licences after coming into conflict with farmers in Tayside.

But they are now safe after Argaty Red Kites near Doune in Perthshire offered them a sanctuary.

“We are beyond thrilled,” said Tom Bowser of Argaty Red Kites.

“By becoming Scotland’s first private site to legally release beavers into the wild, we have been able to save these animals.

“It will be so exciting to see how they enhance biodiversity on our farm.”

The family of beavers released at Argaty includes three kits – baby beavers.

‘Moment in history’ for Scotland’s beaver population

The Scottish Government recently announced plans to expand the beaver population – and range – across the country.

And Tom described the release as a “moment of wildlife history”.

He said the move away from lethal control of beavers is a “big win” for biodiversity and farmers.

“We owe huge thanks to Beaver Trust for supporting the translocation and to the many hundreds of people who supported our consultations.”

Tom also acknowledged the land owners who had cooperated in the removal of the beavers from their previous home.

Not all farmers welcome beavers on their land.

As a result, 115 beavers were killed under licences issued by NatureScot last year.

However, following the government announcement, NatureScot changed its position. Lethal control of beavers is now “absolutely a measure of last resort“.

Release marks the end of ‘frustrating’ process

Tom described the arrival of the beavers as “exhilarating”.

But he said the project had also been “deeply frustrating” and time consuming.

NatureScot has said it aims to learn from the Argaty case and speed up the process of issuing translocation licenses in future.

Eva Bishop from Beaver Trust described the release as “groundbreaking”.

“Beavers can be a vital ally in the fight against biodiversity loss. Responsible translocations are an important tool for allowing Scotland to expand its beaver population while sensitively managing impacts on farmland.”

Peter Cairns is executive director of SCOTLAND: The Big Picture – a charity promoting rewilding of the countryside.

He said: “The release of beavers at Argaty is a milestone moment for Scotland’s wildlife.

“It’s a rewilding win that looks set to pave the way for more beaver translocations.”