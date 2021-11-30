Con-grad-ulations: 21 best pictures from St Andrews University as in-person graduations return

St Andrews University students have enjoyed a traditional in-person graduation for the first time in two years.

Postgraduate and undergraduate students from many of the university’s schools, including biology, computer science, medicine, international relations, and economics came together to celebrate their achievements at the University Sport Centre on Tuesday.

Megan McEvoy was one of the students receiving a degree today.

Having taken time out from her studies after developing Functional Neurological Disorder, a condition which began in her foot and then spread to the entire left side of her body, Megan decided to return to St Andrews in September 2020 to continue studying for her Masters in Chemistry.

Today, she was joined on-stage by her assistance dog, Flint who she credits for her success.

Megan said: “When I initially got Flint, I knew he was going to be able to help me physically, but I didn’t realise how much he would also help me mentally.

“Flint has allowed me to do things that most people take for granted daily, such as taking my socks off. He has allowed me to be independent and not have to worry about the what ifs, which meant that I was able to focus on my studies.

“Without Flint’s assistance it is very unlikely I would have ever finished my degree as he has helped me maintain stability with my condition, something I never expected to happen.

“He has supported me through the last three years. He deserves his moment too.”

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the celebrations among graduates, their families and friends.

Graduation ceremonies will continue on Wednesday.