Home News Fife

Con-grad-ulations: 21 best pictures from St Andrews University as in-person graduations return

By Louise Gowans
November 30 2021, 5.56pm

St Andrews University students have enjoyed a traditional in-person graduation for the first time in two years.

Postgraduate and undergraduate students from many of the university’s schools, including biology, computer science, medicine, international relations, and economics came together to celebrate their achievements at the University Sport Centre on Tuesday.

Megan McEvoy was one of the students receiving a degree today.

Having taken time out from her studies after developing Functional Neurological Disorder, a condition which began in her foot and then spread to the entire left side of her body, Megan decided to return to St Andrews in September 2020 to continue studying for her Masters in Chemistry.

Today, she was joined on-stage by her assistance dog, Flint who she credits for her success.

Megan said: “When I initially got Flint, I knew he was going to be able to help me physically, but I didn’t realise how much he would also help me mentally.

“Flint has allowed me to do things that most people take for granted daily, such as taking my socks off. He has allowed me to be independent and not have to worry about the what ifs, which meant that I was able to focus on my studies.

“Without Flint’s assistance it is very unlikely I would have ever finished my degree as he has helped me maintain stability with my condition, something I never expected to happen.

“He has supported me through the last three years. He deserves his moment too.”

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the celebrations among graduates, their families and friends.

Graduation ceremonies will continue on Wednesday.

Megan McEvoy, 26, is graduating with a masters in Chemistry with her service dog Flint.
The University of St Andrews is Scotland’s oldest higher education institute.
The procession around the running track straight after the ceremony. Principal and Vice-Chancellor Prof Sally Mapstone.
Graduates in Animal Behaviour and Marine Eco System Management celebrating the day.
Marhab Al-Jawahiri, 24, graduates with an M.Lit. in Political Thought.
Graduates take part in the procession.
Corrie Dicks, 23, graduates with a masters in Health Psychology with Adam Taylor, 23, who graduates with a masters in Marine Eco System Management.
Apeksha Jain, 25, graduates with a masters in Computer Science, with Junyu Zhang, 23, who graduates in Information Technology with Management, and they celebrate with a selfie with friend Boontharee Chomhom.
Graduates in Animal Behaviour and Marine Eco System Management have a laugh after the ceremony.
A piper leading the graduates and university court into the ceremony.
A paparazzi like moment for the graduates.
Georgi Koychev, 24, graduates in Computing and IT and celebrates with best friends Jonathan Pomoshchnick and Grene Jagna-an.
Jasmin Howard, 24, and Marena Salerno Collins, 25, graduate with an MSC in Statistical Ecology.
Jennie Portice, completes her PhD in Social Psychology with her dad Robert Portice by her side, dressed in Norway’s national dress.
Benjamin Bartles, 25, graduates with a masters in Computer Science and celebrates with girfriend Kai Ezz.
Clement Kangombe, 30, graduates with an MSC in Artificial Intelligence with best friends Rukundo Jean de Dieu and Faith Egbogun.
Jin Cheng, 29, graduates with a masters in Science with best friend Chao Xiao.
Jamel Houd, 23, and Miguel Ingram Medina, 22, graduate in Artificial Intelligence.
Louise Mackie, 28, graduates in Evolutionary and Comparative Psychology with mum Elaine McLellan and step dad Ali McLennan.
Rhiannon Lewis, 25, graduates with a masters in Marine Eco Systems Management with boyfriend Sam Mayall.
Wife Suhan Young and one-year-old Khana Perez celebrate with dad Percy Perez who completed his PHD in Computer Science.