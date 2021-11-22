Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Higher Education

Andrew Marr to join St Andrews graduates as he is awarded honorary doctorate

By Alasdair Clark
November 22 2021, 12.49pm Updated: November 22 2021, 1.07pm
Andrew Marr will be in St Andrews next week.
Andrew Marr will be in St Andrews next week.

Broadcaster and journalist Andrew Marr is set to be awarded an honorary doctorate at St Andrews University’s graduations.

In the first in-person ceremonies since coronavirus hit last year, some 600 students will graduate in the town next week.

Mr Marr, who attended Dundee High School and grew up in Longforgan, will be one of three people awarded honorary doctorates.

Mathematician Professor Caroline Series will join the first ceremony on November 30, where she will be awarded a doctor of science.

Andrew Marr interviewing Prime Minster Boris Johnson on TV.
Andrew Marr interviewing Prime Minster Boris Johnson on TV.

Internationally renowned musician Professor Joanna MacGregor will then receive her doctor of music in the afternoon.

Mr Marr will be given his doctor of letters on December 1.

Speaking to The Courier, the journalist says he is honoured to receive the recognition from St Andrews University.

‘I went there to buy books as a small boy’

He said: “I went there with my mother to buy books as a small boy. I wasn’t at the university, but it’s where I got a lot of my book learning.”

Mr Marr also says he is looking to forward to seeing people graduate alongside him, saying “we’ve had far too long on Zoom”.

Asked what advice he would give to fellow graduates starting out in their career, Mr Marr says they should “never give up”.

It was almost by accident that I got my break on the Scotsman [newspaper]

He said: “I started writing endless letters and I had endless interviews and rejections. It was almost by accident that I got my break on the Scotsman, and that came quite late.

“It can be quite disheartening when you are starting out, so you do just have to keep going. If you are dogged, you’ll get there.

“It’s always very cheering to see the next generation come through to graduate and go forward.”

Top journalist’s advice to fellow graduates

The university says it has decided to honour Mr Marr in recognition of his distinguished career as an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and leading figure at the BBC for 21 years.

Mr Marr recently announced he would leave the BBC, where he has appointed political editor in 2000.

Since 2005 he has presented his Sunday morning show, The Andrew Marr Show, interviewing leading political figures, including prime ministers, as well musicians such as Sir Elton John.

Andrew Marr
Andrew Marr will be leaving the BBC to produce programmes for radio

Mr Marr says that starting out at the Scotsman, he never thought he might one day rise to the top of the BBC.

He added: “I’m a writer, and I’ve always been a writer rather than a broadcaster. When I was younger I never thought I would get on television because I look too odd.

“I’ve been very lucky to have, in a sense, two kinds of career – with the newspaper years in Edinburgh and London and the broadcasting years.

“And in a way, I am now going back to do more radio, which I am very excited about.”

The St Andrews graduations come after Dundee University’s first ceremonies for two years last week.

Look out for our online picture galleries from next week’s graduations.

“I don’t do tears, I come from Dundee” — Andrew Marr on stroke recovery

