Madras College pupils reveal ambitions for the future after exam results success

The waiting is over and exam results have been revealed for thousands of school pupils across Scotland.

And for pupils at Madras College in St Andrews, there was a mixture of elation and disappointment.

However, the group of teenagers we spoke to all have one thing in common – plans for next year.

And, after ripping open their brown envelopes during a visit by education secretary Jenny Gilruth, they agreed to reveal their ambitions.

‘I’m in utter shock and disbelief at exam results’

There was a lot riding on Bethany Dalton-Downey’s results.

The 17-year-old from St Andrews had a conditional offer for university providing she achieved one more B grade at higher level.

“I got the B I needed and even better grades for things I wasn’t too concerned about,” she said.

“I was full of self doubt and had a sleepless night.

“But today I’m in utter shock and disbelief.

“I means I can go on to St Andrews University to do film studies and social anthropology. I didn’t think it would happen.”

Bethany added: “My family were jumping for joy. They’re so proud.

“My mum even started tearing up. We’re definitely celebrating later.”

Straight A student was ‘very nervous’

Lucy Lin, from Wormit, is officially a straight-A student after achieving top grades in all six highers.

And the 17-year-old now plans to stay at Madras for her sixth year before leaving for university.

Most people sit five highers in fifth year.

However, because Lucy’s parents were born in China and speak Mandarin, she was able to sit an exam in the language without too much extra work.

“I was very nervous about the results because I wan’t sure if I’d done as well as I hoped,” she said.

“But I got six As in maths, English, chemistry, business management, computing and Mandarin.

“I now plan to do four advanced highers before going to university in London to do financial mathematics.”

‘I was hoping for six As’

Leo Brady, 16, from Strathkinness, was disappointed with his national 5 grades, despite achieving an impressive five As and two B.

“I got on ok but I was hoping for six As,” he said.

“I’m pleased with one of the Bs but I’m going to appeal my graphic communications grade to see if I can get an A.

“Next year, I’m coming back to Madras and plan to do six highers – English, maths, physics, music and PE.”

‘My mum’s really proud of me’

Miruna Creanga, 16, from Wormit, will also return to school after the holidays.

“I’ve just finished fifth year,” she said.

“I did one higher and the rest were national 5s.

“I was very nervous but I actually did very well.

“I’m really proud of myself and so happy to get all that I wanted.

“I did a lot of revision for the exams so it’s a huge relief.

“I woke my mum up to tell her and she’s really proud of me.”