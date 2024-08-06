Windows smashed and laptops damaged in latest break-in at Perth primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Windows smashed and laptops damaged in latest break-in at Perth primary school

The school has been targeted for the second time in less than a month.

By Andrew Robson
Goodlyburn Primary in Perth.
Goodlyburn Primary in Perth. Image: Google Street View

A Perth primary school has once again been targeted by vandals who smashed windows and damaged laptops.

Goodlyburn Primary School, on Crieff Road, was targeted between 4pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday.

Windows were smashed and classroom equipment including two laptops was damaged.

It comes weeks after four Perthshire schools were targeted by vandals including Goodlyburn.

Goodlyburn vandalism ‘costing the taxpayer hundreds of pounds’

PC Ronnie Ashton of Perth Police Station said: “This break-in and vandalism is just the latest incident at the school reported over the summer holidays.

“In the last few weeks around 20 windows have been broken, which is a significant amount of damage to a valuable community asset.

“Those responsible are likely to reside locally and we are continuing our enquiries to trace them.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “It is extremely disappointing that vandals have targeted Goodlyburn Primary School again.

“It is costing the taxpayer hundreds of pounds to repair the damage and we would urge anyone with information on who is responsible to contact Police Scotland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 0585 of August 5 2024 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

