Windows smashed and laptops damaged in latest break-in at Perth primary school

A Perth primary school has once again been targeted by vandals who smashed windows and damaged laptops.

Goodlyburn Primary School, on Crieff Road, was targeted between 4pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday.

Windows were smashed and classroom equipment including two laptops was damaged.

It comes weeks after four Perthshire schools were targeted by vandals including Goodlyburn.

Goodlyburn vandalism ‘costing the taxpayer hundreds of pounds’

PC Ronnie Ashton of Perth Police Station said: “This break-in and vandalism is just the latest incident at the school reported over the summer holidays.

“In the last few weeks around 20 windows have been broken, which is a significant amount of damage to a valuable community asset.

“Those responsible are likely to reside locally and we are continuing our enquiries to trace them.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “It is extremely disappointing that vandals have targeted Goodlyburn Primary School again.

“It is costing the taxpayer hundreds of pounds to repair the damage and we would urge anyone with information on who is responsible to contact Police Scotland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 0585 of August 5 2024 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.