Windows smashed as vandals target four Perthshire schools in just one week

Four Perthshire schools have been targeted by vandals at the beginning of the summer holidays.

St Madoes Primary, the Community School of Auchterarder, Goodlyburn Primary in Perth and Alyth Primary all suffered damage last week.

Nine windows were smashed at Goodlyburn while a bike shed was damaged at St Madoes.

Senior Perth and Kinross councillor John Rebbeck has urged residents to report any suspicious behaviour to Police Scotland.

He said: “It is incredibly disappointing that four schools have been targeted by vandals over the first few weeks of the summer holidays.

“The damage can be repaired but doing so costs the taxpayer money.

“These incidents also waste police time.

“Anti-social behaviour like this is a blight on our communities. There is also a real risk someone injures themselves in one of these incidents.

“I would ask residents who live near schools to report any suspicious activity they may see.

“Incidents like these are, thankfully, relatively few and far between but it is important the perpetrators know their actions will have consequences.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, or 999 in an emergency.”