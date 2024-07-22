Windows smashed as vandals target four Perthshire schools in just one week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Windows smashed as vandals target four Perthshire schools in just one week

Residents who live near schools have been asked to report suspicious activity.

By Chloe Burrell
John Rebbeck and Goodlyburn Primary School.
Councillor John Rebbeck has urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour after damage at Goodlyburn Primary and three other schools. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Google Street View

Four Perthshire schools have been targeted by vandals at the beginning of the summer holidays.

St Madoes Primary, the Community School of Auchterarder, Goodlyburn Primary in Perth and Alyth Primary all suffered damage last week.

Nine windows were smashed at Goodlyburn while a bike shed was damaged at St Madoes.

Senior Perth and Kinross councillor John Rebbeck has urged residents to report any suspicious behaviour to Police Scotland.

He said: “It is incredibly disappointing that four schools have been targeted by vandals over the first few weeks of the summer holidays.

“The damage can be repaired but doing so costs the taxpayer money.

“These incidents also waste police time.

“Anti-social behaviour like this is a blight on our communities. There is also a real risk someone injures themselves in one of these incidents.

“I would ask residents who live near schools to report any suspicious activity they may see.

“Incidents like these are, thankfully, relatively few and far between but it is important the perpetrators know their actions will have consequences.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

