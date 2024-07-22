Glenrothes Tenpin worker tells of moment he performed CPR on collapsed man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes Tenpin worker tells of moment he performed CPR on collapsed man

Callum McWaters, 23, went to the aid of the customer who suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

By Ellidh Aitken
Callum McWaters (23) at Tenpin in GLenrothes where he works, when he had to help a customer by administering CPR after a seizure.
Callum McWaters gave CPR to a customer at Tenpin in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Glenrothes Tenpin worker has told of the moment he performed CPR on a man who collapsed during a visit to the bowling alley.

The former Glenrothes High School pupil knew what to do after completing an online CPR course when he started working at Tenpin.

He told The Courier that adrenaline kept him going and he could only think about “getting the man breathing again”.

Callum is now looking to find out how the man is doing after the incident on July 15.

Man stopped breathing after seizure at Glenrothes bowling alley

Callum said: “The man came in with his carer and let us know that he has seizures and that it was his first time with that carer.

“He had to let us know it could happen and we put him in a spot close to us so he was in our view.

“He felt a seizure coming on and sat down on the floor before he went unconscious.

“The carer then started to time the seizure to see how long it was going on for and when it got to the eight-minute mark she called me over and I called the ambulance.

“I put him in a recovery position and then after 14 minutes he stopped breathing and I started doing CPR.”

The 23-year-old wants a reunion with the man he helped. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was all just adrenaline,” he recalled

“I had never done CPR before.

“I was on with a manager but I got to him before she did.

“I have not really been trained, just when I applied to the job there was an online course I did.

“All that was going through my head was getting the man breathing again.

‘Me and my manager just looked at each other and started crying when it was over’

“When the paramedics came they took over and I just held his hand and they got him to come to.

“He became conscious again.

“I felt great when that happened but me and my manager just looked at each other and started crying when it was over.”

Tenpin Bowling opened in Glenrothes in December last year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Callum lives in Glenrothes with his parents Mark and Paishe and has worked at Tenpin as a customer service staff member since it opened in December 2023.

He is now hoping for a reunion with the man he helped.

He added: “I have been waiting to see him but haven’t heard how he is.

“I am okay now but I just want to see him again, I would like him to come back in.

“If there is a way I could see him again to see how he is, that would be nice.

“My work has offered me help and people to phone if I need to talk about it as well.”

Conversation