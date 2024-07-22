Glenrothes Tenpin worker tells of moment he performed CPR on collapsed man

A Glenrothes Tenpin worker has told of the moment he performed CPR on a man who collapsed during a visit to the bowling alley.

Callum McWaters, 23, went to the aid of the customer who suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

The former Glenrothes High School pupil knew what to do after completing an online CPR course when he started working at Tenpin.

He told The Courier that adrenaline kept him going and he could only think about “getting the man breathing again”.

Callum is now looking to find out how the man is doing after the incident on July 15.

Man stopped breathing after seizure at Glenrothes bowling alley

Callum said: “The man came in with his carer and let us know that he has seizures and that it was his first time with that carer.

“He had to let us know it could happen and we put him in a spot close to us so he was in our view.

“He felt a seizure coming on and sat down on the floor before he went unconscious.

“The carer then started to time the seizure to see how long it was going on for and when it got to the eight-minute mark she called me over and I called the ambulance.

“I put him in a recovery position and then after 14 minutes he stopped breathing and I started doing CPR.”

“It was all just adrenaline,” he recalled

“I had never done CPR before.

“I was on with a manager but I got to him before she did.

“I have not really been trained, just when I applied to the job there was an online course I did.

“All that was going through my head was getting the man breathing again.

‘Me and my manager just looked at each other and started crying when it was over’

“When the paramedics came they took over and I just held his hand and they got him to come to.

“He became conscious again.

“I felt great when that happened but me and my manager just looked at each other and started crying when it was over.”

Callum lives in Glenrothes with his parents Mark and Paishe and has worked at Tenpin as a customer service staff member since it opened in December 2023.

He is now hoping for a reunion with the man he helped.

He added: “I have been waiting to see him but haven’t heard how he is.

“I am okay now but I just want to see him again, I would like him to come back in.

“If there is a way I could see him again to see how he is, that would be nice.

“My work has offered me help and people to phone if I need to talk about it as well.”