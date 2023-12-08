Tenpin Glenrothes: First look inside, prices and opening times of bowling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tenpin Glenrothes: First look inside, prices and opening times of bowling centre

The new venue, which features 10 bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, karaoke rooms and an arcade, opens this weekend.

By Gavin Harper
The laser tag area at the new Tenpin in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The laser tag area at the new Tenpin in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A new bowling alley will officially open in Glenrothes this weekend.

Tenpin will open in the former Pro Bowl site at the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It has undergone an extensive refurbishment and will officially open to the public from Saturday.

The new-look venue boasts 10 bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, two karaoke rooms and an arcade. It also features a fully licensed bar.

Some guests were invited to a pre-launch on Friday, and Courier photographer Steve Brown was given an exclusive first look inside.

See inside Tenpin Glenrothes

The new-look arcade at Tenpin in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The laser tag area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Louise Anderson, 23, at Tenpin new bowling facility in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tenpin Glenrothes opens on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

What are the opening times?

Monday to Thursday: 10am to midnight
Friday to Saturday: 10am to 1am
Sunday: 10am to midnight

Prices at Tenpin Glenrothes

Bowling

Prices start at £4.50 per adult per game and £4 for juniors. There will be family deals from £16 plus birthday party packages for £12.50 per person.

Karaoke

£20 for 30 minutes or £40 for one hour in a room for up to six people.

Laser tag

£5 per person for one game, plus birthday parties from £13 per person.

Tenpin Glenrothes ‘state-of-the-art’

Earlier this year, Tenpin opened a new venue in Dundee. Its new Fife venture has created 10 new jobs.

Tenpin’s director of operations Bret Astle said: “We are delighted to be bringing Tenpin’s state-of-the-art competitive socialising experiences to Glenrothes this December.

“The introduction of high-tech bowling lanes, karaoke and laser tag means there is something for guests of all ages to enjoy.”

The entrance to the new Tenpin bowling alley in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Signage for the new Tenpin in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Pro Bowl Glenrothes opened in 2017, with the unit also formerly known as Fraser Bowl.

The Fraser Bowl closed in 2009 having been a familiar part of Glenrothes life since the town’s inception.

Shortly after the closure, the building was acquired by Brian Sands, who is well-known within the bowling industry in Scotland.

However the site remained dormant for several years, which prompted questions about its long-term future.

