Tenpin Glenrothes: First look inside, prices and opening times of bowling centre

A new bowling alley will officially open in Glenrothes this weekend.

Tenpin will open in the former Pro Bowl site at the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It has undergone an extensive refurbishment and will officially open to the public from Saturday.

The new-look venue boasts 10 bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, two karaoke rooms and an arcade. It also features a fully licensed bar.

Some guests were invited to a pre-launch on Friday, and Courier photographer Steve Brown was given an exclusive first look inside.

See inside Tenpin Glenrothes

What are the opening times?

Monday to Thursday: 10am to midnight

Friday to Saturday: 10am to 1am

Sunday: 10am to midnight

Prices at Tenpin Glenrothes

Bowling

Prices start at £4.50 per adult per game and £4 for juniors. There will be family deals from £16 plus birthday party packages for £12.50 per person.

Karaoke

£20 for 30 minutes or £40 for one hour in a room for up to six people.

Laser tag

£5 per person for one game, plus birthday parties from £13 per person.

Tenpin Glenrothes ‘state-of-the-art’

Earlier this year, Tenpin opened a new venue in Dundee. Its new Fife venture has created 10 new jobs.

Tenpin’s director of operations Bret Astle said: “We are delighted to be bringing Tenpin’s state-of-the-art competitive socialising experiences to Glenrothes this December.

“The introduction of high-tech bowling lanes, karaoke and laser tag means there is something for guests of all ages to enjoy.”

Pro Bowl Glenrothes opened in 2017, with the unit also formerly known as Fraser Bowl.

The Fraser Bowl closed in 2009 having been a familiar part of Glenrothes life since the town’s inception.

Shortly after the closure, the building was acquired by Brian Sands, who is well-known within the bowling industry in Scotland.

However the site remained dormant for several years, which prompted questions about its long-term future.