Man, 19, charged in connection with spate of vehicle thefts across Fife and Tayside

It comes after a number of vehicles were stolen in November.

By Chloe Burrell
Police Scotland.
A man, 19, has been charged in connection with a number of vehicle thefts across Fife and Tayside. Image: Police Scotland

A man, aged 19, has been charged in connection with a number of car thefts across Fife and Tayside.

The man has been charged over several incidents including the theft of vehicles with keyless entry systems, theft by housebreaking and theft of VRM plates.

These incidents took place between Saturday, May 13 and and Thursday, November 16.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, December 8.

Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We would like to thank everyone that has helped us to date with this investigation.

“We are dedicated to identifying those responsible and will continue to carry out robust enforcement activity.

“I want to reassure communities that we will thoroughly investigate all reports of vehicle theft in Fife and I would ask residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone who has any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

