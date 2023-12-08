Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook is ‘like staff party’ for band members, says musician ahead of Perth gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook is ‘like staff party’ for band members, says musician ahead of Perth gig

Phil Cunningham will bring Christmas hits with a trad twist to Perth Concert Hall on December 20.

Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
By Andrew Welsh

Think of Scotland and musical shindigs over the festive season and it’s long been Hogmanay that’s immediately sprung to mind.

But that’s all changed in recent years thanks to acclaimed folk star Phil Cunningham and his own band of merry minstrels.

The Edinburgh-born multi-instrumentalist has taken his all-star Christmas Songbook out on the road virtually every December since around 2006 – and it’s fair to say it’s become something of a national institution.

Phil’s established line-up of collaborators includes the likes of ex-Fairground Attraction frontwoman Eddi Reader, Capercaillie singer Karen Matheson, fiddle maestro John McCusker and Orkney troubadour Kris Drever, along with a five-strong military brass ensemble.

Eddi Reader gives angelic Phil Cunningham his own festive halo.

After their tour was virtually wiped out due to Covid in 2021, Cunningham and co made a triumphant touring return last year – and they’re back at a string of familiar venues from Thursday, including Perth Concert Hall.

‘It’s heaven when the girls start singing’

Phil, 63, says he doesn’t have to convince any of his all-Scottish troupe to take part.

“It’s just a given,” he insists.

“We all look forward to it, and to the couple of days’ rehearsal beforehand. There’s sausage rolls, steak pies and loads of singing.

“We used to rehearse in my living room and I once caught the postie standing outside listening to it! It’s like a wee heaven when the girls start singing – it’s brilliant.

The Christmas Songbook troupe, featuring Phil Cunningham third right.

“We think of it as our staff Christmas party or dance. It’s kind of grown a bit, too, and now we’ve got seven or eight venues that we’re doing.

“When it started out 17 years ago it was only supposed to be one and it’s grown into a thing that a lot of people love to come to, to start their Christmas. It makes them feel like it’s time to get on with the festivities properly.”

Boney M song sounded ‘bloody awful’

Phil, who’s best known for his musical partnership with Shetland fiddle legend Aly Bain, says working out new arrangements of often centuries-old carols or hymns is one of the singalong’s biggest joys – although the set also has room for non-festive classics that have what he describes as “a similar sentiment”.

“People come to hear Christmas songs and finding the right new songs ahead of the tour that fit the requirement is really tricky,” the bandleader explains.

“We had a laugh the other day when Eddi sent me a song that wasn’t about Christmas, but she said it’s got the word ‘snow’ in it!

Accordion is bandleader Phil’s main instrument.

“If you’re going to change it a little bit, the most difficult thing is choosing what not to sing. You have to think about what the audience want to hear – it’s for them.

“We did a Boney M song once and it just wasn’t for us. It sounded alright in rehearsal and we all relied on that thing that happens when you get on stage – a bit of adrenalin giving it some more – but it was just bloody awful!

“It sounded like seven folk that had just met on the street. But you have to give it a go now and again.”

Songbook remembers Phil’s brother Johnny

The Songbook was born out of an idea that Phil and his late musician brother Johnny had for an annual festive show, but which fell by the wayside following his sibling’s passing in December 2003, aged just 46.

It later took off after a supposedly one-off performance put on at Edinburgh Castle in tribute to Johnny proved a big hit – and he’s stuck by his successful formula ever since.

“You always have to put a little twist on every song to validate who we all are in terms of musicians,” Phil explains.

“It’s not just a Christmas carol concert, it’s one that’s played by traditional musicians. So you add a bit of traditional style into everything.”

It may be utterly Scottish in nature and adored for it, but Phil reckons his creation could travel far and wide.

“We thought about taking it down to the Sage in Gateshead, but it’s a time constraint more than anything,” he says.

“Because we’re all such good pals, though, anything could happen. It doesn’t have to be based in Scotland because the music is such that it could go anywhere.

“Also, it’s a real two-way gig – and we can see that we’re giving joy to people. At the end of the day, I suppose that’s what this job is all about.”

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook comes to Perth Concert Hall on December 20. Tickets can be purchased from the concert hall’s website.

More from Entertainment

Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
REVIEW: Four stars for Perth Theatre's 'panto with everything' Aladdin
Ken Bruce.
Capaldi meets Vivaldi as Ken Bruce's orchestral Chart Hits show makes its way to…
Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
REVIEW: Arab Strap bring 'compelling' performance to 'swish' V&A Dundee
Paddy McGuinness has announced Dunfermline and Dundee shows
Paddy McGuinness coming to Dundee and Dunfermline with new stand-up tour
Ben Walker stands on stage with a Fender guitar and microphone against a red backdrop.
'No one loves a sob story and I love being told no': Montrose musician…
The elves at Sholach Christmas Tree Farm are extremely helpful! Pictured are Kelly McIntyre, Gayle Ritchie and farm owner Willie McIntyre. Image: Kim Cessford.
Why I dressed as an elf to help at Blairgowrie Christmas tree farm
Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
11 festive shows guaranteed to ignite your Christmas spirit
Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
Blood, sweat and greasepaint: Tayport Musical Society celebrates 75 years with Christmas show Elf!
Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
'If I sing a pop song, it'll sound like Frank': Professional Sinatra impersonator is…
Phil Cunningham, second left at the front, with his Christmas Songbook band.
Shane MacGowan: From Fairytale of New York to chaos in Kinross when The Pogues…

Conversation