Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident

The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The A9000 was shut at 9pm on Friday.

The nature of the incident is not known.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to emergency services closing the Forth Road Bridge in both directions, all services are having to divert via the Queensferry Crossing.”

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to seek an alternative route.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.