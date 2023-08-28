Tenpin Dundee: Full details including prices and opening times of bowling centre

A new 10-pin bowling centre has arrived in Dundee.

Tenpin has converted an empty unit at Kingsway West Retail Park into a family entertainment centre.

The venue, which will also include soft play, escape rooms, karaoke, an arcade and a bar, is the result of an investment of more than £3 million from the company.

Locals can also book parties at the centre.

Planning permission for the bowling alley was approved by the city council last year.

Up to 60 jobs have been created by Tenpin Dundee.

Julie Chorley, customer experience director at Tenpin, has described it as the company’s “most innovative site to date”.

You can take a sneak peek at Tenpin Dundee with our exclusive look inside here.

Where is Tenpin Dundee?

Tenpin Dundee is at Kingsway West Retail Park, in the former Toys R Us store.

The unit is at the furthest west part of the site, next door to Boots and a stone’s throw from the dual carriageway.

Parking at the site is free.

Has Tenpin Dundee opened?

Tenpin Dundee opened on Friday August 25 – a week earlier than initially expected.

What are the opening times?

The opening times are as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 10am to midnight

Friday to Saturday: 10am to 1am

Sunday: 10am to midnight

What are the prices at Tenpin Dundee?

10-pin bowling

Prices start at £4.50 per adult per game and £4 for juniors.

Karaoke

£20 for 30 minutes or £40 for one hour in a room for up to 10 people.

Laser tag

£5 per person for one game or £8 per person for two games.

Groups can also book online at £30 for 30 minutes for up to 6 people or £200 for an hour for larger groups.

Soft play

Toddlers (ages 1 and 2) start from from £2.75 and juniors (ages 3 to 12) from £3.75.

Escape rooms

A range of escape room offers are available online, depending on day and group size.

Can you book?

Bookings have already opened and can be made via the Tenpin Dundee website.

What does Tenpin Dundee feature?

Attractions include:

29 bowling lanes featuring LED lighting

featuring LED lighting Houdini’s escape rooms

“Futuristic” laser tag arena

arena Karaoke rooms

rooms Pool and table tennis

Soft play centre

centre Arcade with “state-of-the-art” video games

with “state-of-the-art” video games Licensed bar

TVs showing sports

Tenpin Dundee is one of two bowling centres coming to the city.

Hollywood Bowl is planning to open its own 10-pin bowling centre next to the Odeon cinema in Douglas in early 2024.