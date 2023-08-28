27 great pictures of the children’s fun run at Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
27 great pictures of the children’s fun run at Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival

As 800 adults took to the streets of Kirkcaldy for the half marathon on Sunday, youngsters undertook a race of their own in Beveridge Park. Here are some of the best pictures.

Kirkcaldy fun run
Lots of youngsters took part in the Kirkcaldy fun run, part of the Kirkcaldy parks running festival. Image: David Wardle.
By Claire Warrender

As 800 adult runners pounded the streets for the Kirkcaldy half marathon on Sunday, youngsters took on a challenge of their own.

Children of all ages took part in the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival’s fun run.

Babies were pushed in prams, toddlers toddled and older children made a dash for the finish during the Beveridge Park event.

And crowds of people cheered them on as they gave it their all.

The route may have been considerably shorter than the 13 miles run by the grown-ups, but the effort was clear to see.

Photographer David Wardle was there – here are some of his pictures.

Kirkcaldy fun run
On your marks. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
The little ones are determined to finish. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Limbering up before the start. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Making it look easy. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Cheering on the wee ones. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Big smiles from this boy as he enters the home straight, Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Flying towards the finish line. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
It’s not fun for everyone. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Keep going. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
One of the younger competitors gets a helping hand. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Meanwhile, the older ones sprint to the end. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Fun in the park. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Who’s enjoying the Kirkcaldy fun run more? Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
This little one makes a dash for it. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Look at the concentration. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Nearly there. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
The spectators are enjoying it too. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
A joyful young runner enjoying the Kirkcaldy fun run. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
This boy’s really going for it. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Heading for a photo finish. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Almost there. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Keeping an eye on proceedings at Kirkcaldy fun run. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
This runner’s getting into his stride. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
Kirkcaldy fun run was great. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run.
A couple of older runners reach the end. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy fun run
What a race! Image: David Wardle.

