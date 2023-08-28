Fife 27 great pictures of the children’s fun run at Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival As 800 adults took to the streets of Kirkcaldy for the half marathon on Sunday, youngsters undertook a race of their own in Beveridge Park. Here are some of the best pictures. Lots of youngsters took part in the Kirkcaldy fun run, part of the Kirkcaldy parks running festival. Image: David Wardle. By Claire Warrender August 28 2023, 10.54am Share 27 great pictures of the children’s fun run at Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4675834/kirkcaldy-fun-run/ Copy Link As 800 adult runners pounded the streets for the Kirkcaldy half marathon on Sunday, youngsters took on a challenge of their own. Children of all ages took part in the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival’s fun run. Babies were pushed in prams, toddlers toddled and older children made a dash for the finish during the Beveridge Park event. And crowds of people cheered them on as they gave it their all. The route may have been considerably shorter than the 13 miles run by the grown-ups, but the effort was clear to see. Photographer David Wardle was there – here are some of his pictures. On your marks. Image: David Wardle. The little ones are determined to finish. Image: David Wardle. Limbering up before the start. Image: David Wardle. Making it look easy. Image: David Wardle. Cheering on the wee ones. Image: David Wardle. Big smiles from this boy as he enters the home straight, Image: David Wardle. Flying towards the finish line. Image: David Wardle. It’s not fun for everyone. Image: David Wardle. Keep going. Image: David Wardle. One of the younger competitors gets a helping hand. Image: David Wardle. Meanwhile, the older ones sprint to the end. Image: David Wardle. Fun in the park. Image: David Wardle. Who’s enjoying the Kirkcaldy fun run more? Image: David Wardle. This little one makes a dash for it. Image: David Wardle. Look at the concentration. Image: David Wardle. Nearly there. Image: David Wardle. The spectators are enjoying it too. Image: David Wardle. A joyful young runner enjoying the Kirkcaldy fun run. Image: David Wardle. This boy’s really going for it. Image: David Wardle. Heading for a photo finish. Image: David Wardle. Almost there. Image: David Wardle. Keeping an eye on proceedings at Kirkcaldy fun run. Image: David Wardle. This runner’s getting into his stride. Image: David Wardle. Kirkcaldy fun run was great. Image: David Wardle. A couple of older runners reach the end. Image: David Wardle. What a race! Image: David Wardle.