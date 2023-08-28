27 great pictures of the children’s fun run at Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival

As 800 adult runners pounded the streets for the Kirkcaldy half marathon on Sunday, youngsters took on a challenge of their own.

Children of all ages took part in the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival’s fun run.

Babies were pushed in prams, toddlers toddled and older children made a dash for the finish during the Beveridge Park event.

And crowds of people cheered them on as they gave it their all.

The route may have been considerably shorter than the 13 miles run by the grown-ups, but the effort was clear to see.

Photographer David Wardle was there – here are some of his pictures.