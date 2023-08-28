Controversial flats plan at old Murray Royal Hospital in Perth takes step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Controversial flats plan at old Murray Royal Hospital in Perth takes step forward

Developer Rivertree Residential wants to convert the disused building on Muirhall Road into accommodation.

By Chloe Burrell
The former Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.
The former Murray Royal Hospital in Perth is being turned into flats. Image: DC Thomson

A controversial plan to convert a former Perth psychiatric hospital into flats has taken a step forward.

Developer Rivertree Residential wants to convert the disused building on Muirhall Road into accommodation.

Plans for 58 flats in the property were approved back in 2020.

The proposals attracted more than a dozen objections – with fears over a rise in traffic – but were eventually given the go-ahead by the Scottish Government,

Now Rivertree Residential has applied for listing building consent for phase one of the redevelopment.

This includes the conversion of the south-east and south-west wings, to the front of the main building, along with the central atrium.

Plans to ‘save former Murray Royal Hospital complex from further decline’

A planning statement highlights the hope to retain and restore the original design of the old Murray Royal building.

It says: “The applicant’s intention is to save the former hospital complex from further decline and to protect the buildings for the long term by converting them to residential accommodation.

“In the atrium existing high-level glazing and rooflights have been retained as have the existing balustrading and railings around the central void in the atrium.

“The retained fireplaces in this phase are plain 19th century ones.

“These have been retained in-situ and over boarded to keep them within the walls.”

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the application in the coming months.

More from Perth & Kinross

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
Inside story of Grant Archibald reign at NHS Tayside
Stanley Grewer, 3, eating an ice cream at the Barrie Box summer fair.
IN PICTURES: Popular Perthshire berry farm hosts first summer fair
Lori McGaffney, president of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce.
Perth business leader calls for bars, restaurants and river fun along Tay waterfront
Sarah Fergusson outside the Methven GP Surgery
'It's not a done deal': Methven residents urged to attend GP surgery closure talks
Ben Canham thanks Kinross residents for helping him cope with autism.
Man who lost both parents at 18 pens poem to thank Kinross residents for…
Perth Pride hits North Inch Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
45 Best pictures as Perthshire Pride takes place at North Inch for first time
The near miss involving a learner driver at Crossgates Roundabout in Fife.
VIDEO: Moment learner driver from Kinross almost collides with lorry at Fife roundabout
Police appeal after a car is stolen in Muthill, Perthshire
Car stolen outside premises in Perthshire village
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Emergency services respond to three-car crash near Blair Atholl. Picture shows; The A9 near Blair Atholl. Blair Atholl. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 11/08/2023
Delays on A9 near Blair Atholl due to broken down vehicle
Grant Stainer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine-fuelled driver bashed parked cars on Perth street

Conversation