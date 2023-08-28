Controversial flats plan at old Murray Royal Hospital in Perth takes step forward

A controversial plan to convert a former Perth psychiatric hospital into flats has taken a step forward.

Developer Rivertree Residential wants to convert the disused building on Muirhall Road into accommodation.

Plans for 58 flats in the property were approved back in 2020.

The proposals attracted more than a dozen objections – with fears over a rise in traffic – but were eventually given the go-ahead by the Scottish Government,

Now Rivertree Residential has applied for listing building consent for phase one of the redevelopment.

This includes the conversion of the south-east and south-west wings, to the front of the main building, along with the central atrium.

Plans to ‘save former Murray Royal Hospital complex from further decline’

A planning statement highlights the hope to retain and restore the original design of the old Murray Royal building.

It says: “The applicant’s intention is to save the former hospital complex from further decline and to protect the buildings for the long term by converting them to residential accommodation.

“In the atrium existing high-level glazing and rooflights have been retained as have the existing balustrading and railings around the central void in the atrium.

“The retained fireplaces in this phase are plain 19th century ones.

“These have been retained in-situ and over boarded to keep them within the walls.”

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the application in the coming months.