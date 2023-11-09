Tenpin to open new Fife bowling alley next month

A new bowling alley will open in Glenrothes next month following a “significant” transformation.

Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, will open in the former Pro Bowl site at the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment and will become a Tenpin centre from December 9.

Tenpin Glenrothes will boast 10 bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, two karaoke rooms and an arcade.

The new-look venue will also feature a fully licensed bar, serving a wide selection of food and drinks.

Earlier this year, the company opened a new venue in Dundee. It opening in Glenrothes will create 10 jobs.

‘Something for everyone’ at new Tenpin bowling in Fife

Director of operations at Tenpin Bret Astle said: “We are delighted to be bringing Tenpin’s state-of-the-art competitive socialising experiences to Glenrothes this December.

“The introduction of high-tech bowling lanes, karaoke and laser tag means there is something for guests of all ages to enjoy.

“With the festive season just around the corner we look forward to welcoming those in the local area to celebrate with us and experience all the exciting new venue has to offer this Christmas and beyond.”

Its website describes the new venue as an “extravaganza”.

Prices for one game of 10-pin bowling start at £4.50 per adult and £4 for juniors.An hour’s lane hire – for up to six people – starts at £25.

Pro Bowl Glenrothes opened in 2017, with the unit also formerly known as Fraser Bowl.

The Fraser Bowl closed in 2009 having been a familiar part of Glenrothes life since the town’s inception.

Shortly after the closure, the building was acquired by Brian Sands, who is well-known within the bowling industry in Scotland.

However the site remained dormant for several years, which prompted questions about its long-term future.