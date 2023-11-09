Burger chain Five Guys eyes first Fife restaurant

Burger chain Five Guys could be set to open its first Fife restaurant.

The firm has lodged proposals to carry out more than £300,000 of work in a unit at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline.

If the plans go ahead, Five Guys would take over the former Eastern Buffet outlet, which closed in 2018.

The unit is between Nando’s and Bannatyne Health Club.

Five Guys lodges plans with Fife Council for Dunfermline restaurant

Five Guys has submitted a building warrant application to Fife Council for the work at the Whimbrel Place site.

This includes the installation of new toilets, kitchen facilities, partitions and seating.

However, no further details have been revealed about the proposed new Five Guys restaurant in Dunfermline – including timescales for opening.

Fife Leisure Park is already home to fast food chains KFC, McDonald’s and Tim Hortons, as well as the likes of Smashburger and Tony Macaroni.

The nearest Five Guys to Dunfermline is in Edinburgh, but the chain also has a restaurant in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Five Guys has been contacted for comment on its Fife plans.