Burger chain Five Guys eyes first Fife restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Burger chain Five Guys eyes first Fife restaurant

The chain could be set to move into Fife Leisure Park.

By Ellidh Aitken
Five Guys could be set to open in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson
Five Guys could be set to open in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson

Burger chain Five Guys could be set to open its first Fife restaurant.

The firm has lodged proposals to carry out more than £300,000 of work in a unit at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline.

If the plans go ahead, Five Guys would take over the former Eastern Buffet outlet, which closed in 2018.

The unit is between Nando’s and Bannatyne Health Club.

Five Guys lodges plans with Fife Council for Dunfermline restaurant

Five Guys has submitted a building warrant application to Fife Council for the work at the Whimbrel Place site.

This includes the installation of new toilets, kitchen facilities, partitions and seating.

However, no further details have been revealed about the proposed new Five Guys restaurant in Dunfermline – including timescales for opening.

The plans would see Five Guys open in the former Eastern Buffet. Image: Google Street View

Fife Leisure Park is already home to fast food chains KFC, McDonald’s and Tim Hortons, as well as the likes of Smashburger and Tony Macaroni.

The nearest Five Guys to Dunfermline is in Edinburgh, but the chain also has a restaurant in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Five Guys has been contacted for comment on its Fife plans.

More from Fife

Tape created a police cordon around Shawarma House in St Andrews on Wednesday
St Andrews takeaway remains closed after man stabbed in 'targeted attack'
The barriers being tested on the M90 on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Bear Scotland
Journey times slashed during Queensferry Crossing closures after new barriers installed
Society bar and nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy nightclub reveals major revamp in bid offer 'something for everyone'
Lawrie Hutchison uploaded a boozy video to Snapchat while working at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.
Fife care home worker drank booze at work then posted video on Snapchat
Courier - John Post - Waid Academy - CR0034973 - Anstruther - Picture Shows: GV of Waid Academy, Anstruther Fife 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
New figures reveal thousands of violent incidents in Fife schools
Ean Coutts remains were found in Glenrothes.
Skeleton found by explorer at Fife industrial estate, murder trial told
Police on South Street, Sat Andrews, Fife.
Man stabbed in 'targeted attack' outside St Andrews takeaway
Jill Winternitz in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend - when and…
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.
Former Fife police officer faces second jail term for historic abuse of air cadet
Eddie Young was wel-known in Leven.
Eddie Young: Tributes following death of 'true pillar of Leven community'

Conversation