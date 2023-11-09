Broughty Ferry war-hero Winkie the Pigeon honoured with new statue at town’s flood defences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry war-hero Winkie the Pigeon honoured with new statue at town’s flood defences

Winkie the Pigeon was one of the first recipients of the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

By Laura Devlin
Councillor Steven Rome unveils the statue of Winkie the Pigeon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Councillor Steven Rome unveils the statue of Winkie the Pigeon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A statue honouring a heroic Broughty Ferry homing pigeon has been unveiled at the town’s new flood defence walkway.

Winkie the Pigeon, who was one of the first recipients of the the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, has been commemorated with a bronze casting at the flood gates in Beach Crescent.

She was awarded the Dickin Medal in December 1943 for her role in the rescue of an aircrew following a crash into the North Sea a year before.

The carrier pigeon flew over 100 miles home to the Ferry to raise the alarm for the four crew members of the Beaufort bomber, which had been returning from a mission over Norway.

The aircraft had experienced a sudden explosion, which blew apart the port engine, about an hour into the flight.

Winkie, first winner of The Dickin Medal, with Mrs Dickin and Wing Commander Rayner. Image: Northcliffe Collection/ANL/Shutterstock.

Winkie, who had been travelling with the crew, subsequently helped rescue the airmen by flying back to Broughty Ferry and alerting her owner George Ross.

And although the pigeon was not carrying a message, the RAF were able to calculate the position of the downed aircraft using the time difference between the plane’s ditching and the arrival of the bird – taking into account the wind direction and even the impact of the oil on Winkie’s feathers to her flight speed.

The men were found within 15 minutes of the rescue mission being launched.

Norma Nicolson, whose mum was a cousin to Winkie’s owner George Ross, at the statue unveiling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Relatives of Mr Ross were in attendance at the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, alongside Cubs from the local 49th Dundee Scout Group who helped campaign for the commemoration.

Unveiling the statue, councillor Steven Rome, convener of the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee, said: “It is fitting that Dundee’s latest piece of public art commemorates a special Broughty Ferry heroine – Winkie the pigeon.

“The tale of her exploits has inspired new generations over the decades and I would like to thank the 49th Cubs for playing an important role in securing this statue.

“It will help to ensure that the story of Winkie will never be forgotten.

“I am also pleased that relatives of George Ross have been able to attend this poignant event to unveil the statue, which is fittingly close to Remembrance Sunday.”

