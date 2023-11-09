Broughty Ferry war-hero Winkie the Pigeon honoured with new statue at town’s flood defences

A statue honouring a heroic Broughty Ferry homing pigeon has been unveiled at the town’s new flood defence walkway.

Winkie the Pigeon, who was one of the first recipients of the the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, has been commemorated with a bronze casting at the flood gates in Beach Crescent.

She was awarded the Dickin Medal in December 1943 for her role in the rescue of an aircrew following a crash into the North Sea a year before.

The carrier pigeon flew over 100 miles home to the Ferry to raise the alarm for the four crew members of the Beaufort bomber, which had been returning from a mission over Norway.

The aircraft had experienced a sudden explosion, which blew apart the port engine, about an hour into the flight.

Winkie, who had been travelling with the crew, subsequently helped rescue the airmen by flying back to Broughty Ferry and alerting her owner George Ross.

And although the pigeon was not carrying a message, the RAF were able to calculate the position of the downed aircraft using the time difference between the plane’s ditching and the arrival of the bird – taking into account the wind direction and even the impact of the oil on Winkie’s feathers to her flight speed.

The men were found within 15 minutes of the rescue mission being launched.

Relatives of Mr Ross were in attendance at the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, alongside Cubs from the local 49th Dundee Scout Group who helped campaign for the commemoration.

Unveiling the statue, councillor Steven Rome, convener of the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee, said: “It is fitting that Dundee’s latest piece of public art commemorates a special Broughty Ferry heroine – Winkie the pigeon.

“The tale of her exploits has inspired new generations over the decades and I would like to thank the 49th Cubs for playing an important role in securing this statue.

“It will help to ensure that the story of Winkie will never be forgotten.

“I am also pleased that relatives of George Ross have been able to attend this poignant event to unveil the statue, which is fittingly close to Remembrance Sunday.”