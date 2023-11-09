St Andrews takeaway remains closed after man stabbed in ‘targeted attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews takeaway remains closed after man stabbed in ‘targeted attack’

The 33-year-old victim is still in hospital.

By James Simpson
Tape created a police cordon around Shawarma House in St Andrews on Wednesday
Police tape created a cordon around Shawarma House in St Andrews on Wednesday. Image: Supplied

A St Andrews takeaway remains closed two days after a man was stabbed outside in a “targeted attack”.

The 33-year-old victim – who is understood to work at the Shawarma House takeaway on South Street – was attacked near the entrance to the shop on Tuesday evening.

A cordon was then put in place throughout Wednesday morning while police launched an investigation.

Locals saw officers taking photographs in and around the takeaway.

Police are said to be following a positive line of inquiry.

‘Six men fighting outside St Andrews takeaway’ before stabbing

Residents say they became aware of an altercation involving six men outside Shawarma House.

One St Andrews University student, 20, who asked not to be named, said: “I live nearby and I was speaking with a friend outside at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

“When I came back in she informed me six men were fighting outside.

“They ran back towards two cars and then zoomed off.

Shawarma House takeaway in St Andrews remains closed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“The next day the place was all cordoned off with police tape. I saw two officers dressed in black taking pictures.

Once the story broke on the news, it was getting shared around group chats and was the talk of the campus.

“Some people initially thought it may have been a burglary. It’s worrying to hear what has taken place.”

Another student, 22, said police were focusing their attention on an entrance next door to the takeaway at the former Vine Leaf restaurant, which leads to flats.

Police were seen taking pictures at the entrance next door to the takeaway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “It has been a major surprise to see this happening on our doorstep.

“The guys in the takeaway are usually helping to diffuse situations and stopping drunk people from fighting.

“I saw police taking pictures in and around Shawarma House.

“There were loads of pictures being taken there between 10.30am and 11am.”

Staff at Shawarma House confirmed the takeaway is not opening on Thursday but declined to speak further.

