St Andrews takeaway remains closed after man stabbed in ‘targeted attack’

A St Andrews takeaway remains closed two days after a man was stabbed outside in a “targeted attack”.

The 33-year-old victim – who is understood to work at the Shawarma House takeaway on South Street – was attacked near the entrance to the shop on Tuesday evening.

A cordon was then put in place throughout Wednesday morning while police launched an investigation.

Locals saw officers taking photographs in and around the takeaway.

Police are said to be following a positive line of inquiry.

‘Six men fighting outside St Andrews takeaway’ before stabbing

Residents say they became aware of an altercation involving six men outside Shawarma House.

One St Andrews University student, 20, who asked not to be named, said: “I live nearby and I was speaking with a friend outside at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

“When I came back in she informed me six men were fighting outside.

“They ran back towards two cars and then zoomed off.

“The next day the place was all cordoned off with police tape. I saw two officers dressed in black taking pictures.

“Once the story broke on the news, it was getting shared around group chats and was the talk of the campus.

“Some people initially thought it may have been a burglary. It’s worrying to hear what has taken place.”

Another student, 22, said police were focusing their attention on an entrance next door to the takeaway at the former Vine Leaf restaurant, which leads to flats.

He said: “It has been a major surprise to see this happening on our doorstep.

“The guys in the takeaway are usually helping to diffuse situations and stopping drunk people from fighting.

“I saw police taking pictures in and around Shawarma House.

“There were loads of pictures being taken there between 10.30am and 11am.”

Staff at Shawarma House confirmed the takeaway is not opening on Thursday but declined to speak further.