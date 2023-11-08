Man stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ outside St Andrews takeaway

A 33-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a stabbing outside a St Andrews takeaway.

Police say Tuesday’s incident on South Street was a “targeted attack”.

Officers, as well as a police car and van, remained outside the takeaway on Wednesday morning.

An area was cordoned off outside St Andrews Shawarma House.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware that a 33-year-old man was the victim of a serious assault which happened outside a takeaway premises on South Street in St Andrews at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, 7 November, 2023.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

“Officers are following positive lines of inquiry and believe this to be a targeted attack.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has information to help police enquiries should contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 0212 of 7 November.

“An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”