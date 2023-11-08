Man stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ outside St Andrews takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ outside St Andrews takeaway

The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police on South Street, Sat Andrews, Fife.
Police remained at the scene on South Street on Wednesday morning. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A 33-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a stabbing outside a St Andrews takeaway.

Police say Tuesday’s incident on South Street was a “targeted attack”.

Officers, as well as a police car and van, remained outside the takeaway on Wednesday morning.

An area was cordoned off outside St Andrews Shawarma House.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware that a 33-year-old man was the victim of a serious assault which happened outside a takeaway premises on South Street in St Andrews at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, 7 November, 2023.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

“Officers are following positive lines of inquiry and believe this to be a targeted attack.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has information to help police enquiries should contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 0212 of 7 November.

“An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More from Fife

Ean Coutts remains were found in Glenrothes.
Skeleton found by explorer at Fife industrial estate, murder trial told
Jill Winternitz in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend - when and…
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.
Former Fife police officer faces second jail term for historic abuse of air cadet
Eddie Young was wel-known in Leven.
Eddie Young: Tributes following death of 'true pillar of Leven community'
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip
Douglas Giblin.
Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner's dead dog during years of abuse
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife parents left in the dark over school closures amid strikes confusion
CR0045626, Claire Warrender, St Andrews. Lobster fisherman stuck in harbour story. Picture Shows: Fishermen, (Left) Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters with one of the boats at St Andrews Harbour, where their fishing boats are stuck as the harbour is closed due to coastal errosion which they are disputing. Thursday 2nd November 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews harbour repair work now estimated at £1.5m as permission to clear channel…
Matthew Grigg.
Fife man on curfew after paedophile hunter sting