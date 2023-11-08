Two people in hospital after crash on Angus back road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two people in hospital after crash on Angus back road

Fire crews were called to the scene to assist the ambulance service.

By Andrew Robson
The B9127 near Arbroath.
The crash took place on the B9127 near Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on an Angus back road.

The B9127 was closed just outside Arbroath following the collision near the Crudie Farm Cottages.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 2.05pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Arbroath were called to the scene to assist the ambulance service.

Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the B9127 near Arbroath around 2.05pm.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus taxi fares could be set to rise. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
Angus taxi trade split over possible fares hike
Sean McPhee.
Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou's in Arbroath.
Arbroath restaurant boss 'buzzing' to feature in BBC TV series
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip
Wendy Taylor.
Perthshire's Wendy Taylor laid to rest as family praise Storm Babet rescue efforts
Ronald Graham will be sentenced next month.
Angus school IT technician arrested at work after child abuse images found on home…
A wind turbine.
Public inquiry clears way for £100m Glendye windfarm on Angus/Aberdeenshire border
Kirrie GP and ex-serviceman Scott Jamieson (second left) talks about the new scheme with Veterans Minister Graeme Dey (centre) and others at the launch. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir leads way for new veterans healthcare initiative
Strathmartine Hospital housing development street named after tragic teenager
Mum 'honoured and emotional' as street at ex-Dundee hospital site named after son who…
4
Angus veteran Jim Henderson is travelling to the London Remembrance event. Image: Help for Heroes
Angus veteran Jim will march at Cenotaph after Help for Heroes turnaround from life…