Two people in hospital after crash on Angus back road

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on an Angus back road.

The B9127 was closed just outside Arbroath following the collision near the Crudie Farm Cottages.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 2.05pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Arbroath were called to the scene to assist the ambulance service.

Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the B9127 near Arbroath around 2.05pm.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”