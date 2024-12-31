Dundee man back behind bars for ‘cowardly’ pub assault on day of his release from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man back behind bars for ‘cowardly’ pub assault on day of his release from prison

Ross Jackson was locked up for 33 months after he punched his victim while he was seated inside the Balgay Hill Bar.

By Ross Gardiner
The Balgay Hill Bar.
A Kirkton man carried out a vicious assault in a Dundee pub on the day he was released early from prison.

Ross Jackson has been locked up again after admitting the “cowardly” attack in the city’s Balgay Hill Bar on November 5 2021.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Jackson’s victim was left needing a dental plate.

The 32-year-old of Haldane Terrace, Dundee, was sentenced to 25 months for the assault, and ordered to serve another eight months of his unexpired sentence.

Pub punch

Jackson pled guilty to assaulting Dean Dalson by punching him on the head, causing him to fall from a chair and strike his head on the ground.

He accepted his 40-year-old victim was injured and permanently disfigured.

At a previous hearing, the court was told Jackson and Mr Dalson had been introduced for the first time earlier that afternoon.

The Balgay Hill Bar.

Jackson went to the pub at with another male at 4pm.

Later in the evening, Jackson was heard to shout “Oh you” at Mr Dalson before punching him once on the face.

His assault at the Rosefield Street bar was captured on CCTV.

Mr Dalson fell to the floor and was left with a bleeding lip.

He was taken to A&E by taxi and received an x-ray. He suffered a laceration, a burst lip and tooth damage.

Mr Dalson required a dental plate to permanently fix his teeth, the court was told.

“Cowardly attack”

Jackson’s solicitor James Laverty said: “He is well aware that custody is inevitable.

“He accepts full responsibility.”

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Jackson and ordered him to be under post-release supervision for 12 months after being liberated.

The sheriff said: “This is a serious offence against a background of serious offending.

“This was what I consider to be a cowardly attack on your victim, whilst seated in a bar minding his own business.

“You’d just been released from custody.”

