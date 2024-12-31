Dundee man back behind bars for ‘cowardly’ pub assault on day of his release from prison

A Kirkton man carried out a vicious assault in a Dundee pub on the day he was released early from prison.

Ross Jackson has been locked up again after admitting the “cowardly” attack in the city’s Balgay Hill Bar on November 5 2021.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Jackson’s victim was left needing a dental plate.

The 32-year-old of Haldane Terrace, Dundee, was sentenced to 25 months for the assault, and ordered to serve another eight months of his unexpired sentence.

Pub punch

Jackson pled guilty to assaulting Dean Dalson by punching him on the head, causing him to fall from a chair and strike his head on the ground.

He accepted his 40-year-old victim was injured and permanently disfigured.

At a previous hearing, the court was told Jackson and Mr Dalson had been introduced for the first time earlier that afternoon.

Jackson went to the pub at with another male at 4pm.

Later in the evening, Jackson was heard to shout “Oh you” at Mr Dalson before punching him once on the face.

His assault at the Rosefield Street bar was captured on CCTV.

Mr Dalson fell to the floor and was left with a bleeding lip.

He was taken to A&E by taxi and received an x-ray. He suffered a laceration, a burst lip and tooth damage.

Mr Dalson required a dental plate to permanently fix his teeth, the court was told.

“Cowardly attack”

Jackson’s solicitor James Laverty said: “He is well aware that custody is inevitable.

“He accepts full responsibility.”

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Jackson and ordered him to be under post-release supervision for 12 months after being liberated.

The sheriff said: “This is a serious offence against a background of serious offending.

“This was what I consider to be a cowardly attack on your victim, whilst seated in a bar minding his own business.

“You’d just been released from custody.”

