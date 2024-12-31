Perth Crematorium to reduce daily services in new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Crematorium to reduce daily services in new year

The reduction in the number of services is part of wider changes at Perth Crematorium

By Morag Lindsay
Perth crematorium exterior
Perth Crematorium is reducing the number of services. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Perth Crematorium will hold one fewer funeral service a day in the new year.

It comes as bosses change the way some coffins are handled at the Crieff Road premises.

There will be no reduction in the length of services for mourners.

But all coffins will now be brought through the chapel entrance off the main car park, whether they are part of a funeral service or not.

Until now, some have arrived through a private door at the back of the building.

This was mostly done for non-attended cremations or those which happen privately at the family’s request.

Perth and Kinross Council, which runs the crematorium, says it is introducing the changes “to ensure all deceased are treated with the same level of respect”.

Sign for Perth crematorium entrance hall.
Perth Crematorium is changing the way it operates.

A briefing note to councillors states: “Procedures have been updated with effect from January 6 2025 to reflect this.

“To facilitate this change and to also make more efficient use of the Perth Crematorium facilities overall, we have also revised the service times.

“This does not change the length of service time available to mourners, but does reduce the number of chapel services which can take place in a day by one.

“This still allows enough capacity within the crematorium to undertake all of the cremations currently carried out each year.”

Changes to Perth Crematorium services will be kept under review

The council is introducing the new system following talks with its bereavement services consultative group.

This is made up of local celebrants, ministers and funeral directors.

Funeral directors are being notified of the changes.

And the council says it will keep them under review based on feedback and experience.

