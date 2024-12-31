Perth Crematorium to reduce daily services in new year

Perth Crematorium will hold one fewer funeral service a day in the new year.

It comes as bosses change the way some coffins are handled at the Crieff Road premises.

There will be no reduction in the length of services for mourners.

But all coffins will now be brought through the chapel entrance off the main car park, whether they are part of a funeral service or not.

Until now, some have arrived through a private door at the back of the building.

This was mostly done for non-attended cremations or those which happen privately at the family’s request.

Perth and Kinross Council, which runs the crematorium, says it is introducing the changes “to ensure all deceased are treated with the same level of respect”.

A briefing note to councillors states: “Procedures have been updated with effect from January 6 2025 to reflect this.

“To facilitate this change and to also make more efficient use of the Perth Crematorium facilities overall, we have also revised the service times.

“This does not change the length of service time available to mourners, but does reduce the number of chapel services which can take place in a day by one.

“This still allows enough capacity within the crematorium to undertake all of the cremations currently carried out each year.”

Changes to Perth Crematorium services will be kept under review

The council is introducing the new system following talks with its bereavement services consultative group.

This is made up of local celebrants, ministers and funeral directors.

Funeral directors are being notified of the changes.

And the council says it will keep them under review based on feedback and experience.