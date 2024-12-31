Dundee charity plans new £1 million Stobswell community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee charity plans new £1 million Stobswell community hub

Kanzen for Life, formerly known as Kanzen Karate, is working with Jon Frullani Architects to create the facility on Clepington Road.

By Laura Devlin
The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.
The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.

A Dundee charity which supports hundreds of people across the city is planning to build a new £1 million community hub.

Kanzen for Life, formerly known as Kanzen Karate, is working with Jon Frullani Architects to create the facility on Clepington Road.

The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs and will serve as a hub for physical activity, wellbeing support, educational programmes and leadership training, provided by a range of organisations

How inside the centre could look. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.

It’s hoped the facility will also address major challenges such as inactivity, social isolation, and mental health issues.

The project will be a £1m investment in the Stobswell area through capital spend and job creation.

A planning application is set to be submitted to Dundee City Council in January.

‘This centre is the next step in our journey’

Charity chief officer Roy O’Kane said: “We saw how physical activity, community and sense of belonging could change lives – not just physically, but emotionally and socially.

“As we grew, we realised we could do so much more to support our communities. It has been a real journey for us and that’s when Kanzen for Life was born.

Roy O'Kane at Kanzen Karate in Dundee.
Roy O’Kane at Kanzen Karate in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“This centre is the next step in our journey. We’ve evolved, but our core mission remains the same – to change lives.

“This isn’t just about providing a space. It’s about creating opportunities—whether that’s for better health, education, or employment.

“We look forward to engaging and working with a range of partners to get this project delivered for the community and a huge thanks to everyone who has supported us thus far on the journey.”

Charity helps thousands across region

Kanzen Karate was formed in 2009 by lifelong martial arts enthusiasts Roy O’Kane and Dan Woods.

The initial aim was to use Karate as a tool for personal growth and discipline but the organisation quickly recognised its potential to address broader social challenges.

The final day of action from the World Karate Championships at Dundee Ice Arena in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It now supports more than 1,200 people each week across Dundee, Angus, and beyond, offering a range of activities that go far beyond the sport.

In 2018 and 2023 it hosted the WUKF World Karate Championships, which attracted thousands of visitors to Dundee and boosted the city’s economy by £19.2m.

More from Dundee

Steven Hutton murder
Four to stand trial accused of Dundee murder
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy
Sheli McCoy: Dundee Gladiator gives Strictly 2025 hint and says she gets 500+ messages…
The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.
12 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2025
Babies Rupert and Oliver on sofa together
Dundee brothers born only 11 months apart celebrate first Christmas together
The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.
Dundee man back behind bars for 'cowardly' pub assault on day of his release…
The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.
New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.
Chairs thrown during 'rammy' outside Dundee pub as police remove plank of wood from…
7
Fight between Dundee and St Mirren fans in Paisley
VIDEO: Fans fight after Dundee win over St Mirren as police called to 'disturbance'…
4
A steward removes the vodka bottle from the pitch
Dundee United assisting police probe into Aberdeen fans who aimed vodka bottle at Jim…
The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs. Image: Jon Frullani Architects.
Care round-up: 'Dirty' kitchen floor at Fife home and Monifieth childminder's dog played with…

Conversation