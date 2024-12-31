Dundee charity plans new £1 million Stobswell community hub

A Dundee charity which supports hundreds of people across the city is planning to build a new £1 million community hub.

Kanzen for Life, formerly known as Kanzen Karate, is working with Jon Frullani Architects to create the facility on Clepington Road.

The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs and will serve as a hub for physical activity, wellbeing support, educational programmes and leadership training, provided by a range of organisations

It’s hoped the facility will also address major challenges such as inactivity, social isolation, and mental health issues.

The project will be a £1m investment in the Stobswell area through capital spend and job creation.

A planning application is set to be submitted to Dundee City Council in January.

‘This centre is the next step in our journey’

Charity chief officer Roy O’Kane said: “We saw how physical activity, community and sense of belonging could change lives – not just physically, but emotionally and socially.

“As we grew, we realised we could do so much more to support our communities. It has been a real journey for us and that’s when Kanzen for Life was born.

“This centre is the next step in our journey. We’ve evolved, but our core mission remains the same – to change lives.

“This isn’t just about providing a space. It’s about creating opportunities—whether that’s for better health, education, or employment.

“We look forward to engaging and working with a range of partners to get this project delivered for the community and a huge thanks to everyone who has supported us thus far on the journey.”

Charity helps thousands across region

Kanzen Karate was formed in 2009 by lifelong martial arts enthusiasts Roy O’Kane and Dan Woods.

The initial aim was to use Karate as a tool for personal growth and discipline but the organisation quickly recognised its potential to address broader social challenges.

It now supports more than 1,200 people each week across Dundee, Angus, and beyond, offering a range of activities that go far beyond the sport.

In 2018 and 2023 it hosted the WUKF World Karate Championships, which attracted thousands of visitors to Dundee and boosted the city’s economy by £19.2m.