Dundee

Dundee brothers born only 11 months apart celebrate first Christmas together

Rupert Fleming was born in the first few days of 2024 and brother Oliver arrived just before Christmas.

Babies Rupert and Oliver on sofa together
Two-week-old Oliver Fleming with big brother Rupert, who will celebrate his first birthday next week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Unless they are twins few siblings will experience their first Christmas at the same time.

So Dundee brothers Rupert and Oliver Fleming are a noel novelty.

The boys were born 11 months apart, the younger 10 days before Christmas.

Mum Rebecca Hurst, 27, said: “My first son was born on January 8 and 10 weeks later we found out we were pregnant again!”

While it’s unusual to have two babies in the same calendar year, women can fall pregnant as little as three weeks after giving birth.

Oliver, who was unplanned but a pleasant surprise for Rebecca and partner Ryan Fleming, came on December 15, eight days before his due date.

Mum and dad Rebecca Hurst and Ryan Fleming holding babies Rupert and Oliver
Ryan and Rebecca with sons Rupert and Oliver. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

So Rebecca, who lost a lot of blood and needed a transfusion after his birth, was home and recovering in plenty of time to enjoy her sons’ first Christmas.

She said: “Christmas was amazing but very tiring, as I was still recovering from labour.

A special first Christmas in Dundee photo

“It was very special that they got to experience it together.”

Ryan, 33, co-owner of the Shotz pool bars and Number 1s in Dundee, snapped the brothers dressed for the occasion in their ‘first Christmas’ sleepsuits.

Rupert and Oliver in first Christmas sleepsuits
Rupert and Oliver Fleming dressed for their first Christmas. Image: Ryan Fleming and Rebecca Hurst.

“I don’t know how we managed to get the two of them to stay still for that picture!” Rebecca laughed.

People are amazed when she tells them how close in age her babies are.

“I don’t think people believe it,” she said. “It’s not like they were born in different years, they’re both 2024.”

Oliver’s arrival just over a fortnight ago meant she and Ryan had to upgrade to a double buggy.

Growing up together

But they’re saving on hand-me-down clothing. Especially as both are winter babies so Rupert’s warm and summer clothes will benefit Oliver.

Toys too will be shared as they will be at similar stages as they grow up.

With the brothers so close in age, Rebecca and Ryan expect them to become the best of playmates.

“I’m sure there will be some fights,” Rebecca said, “but it will be so nice for them to grow up together.”

The Fleming brothers were born 11 months apart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

For now, Rebecca and Ryan have two babies waking through the night.

“We’re nearly there with Rupert but he’s not quite sleeping through the night yet.

“Whatever time Rupert gets up in the morning we get up and it’s a case of trying to stay awake and survive until he’s ready to nap.

Being a police officer and mum

“Then I try to nap if Oliver lets me.

“At the moment he mostly just eats and sleeps but I imagine once he’s awake more it will get more challenging.”

By the time she returns to work as a police officer, Rebecca will have been off on maternity leave for two years.

She said: “It’s been a nice break because being a police officer can be pretty difficult. So is being a mum of two children under one, but in a very different way!”

