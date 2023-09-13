Number 1’s bar returns to Dundee city centre after Sportsterz takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Number 1’s bar returns to Dundee city centre after Sportsterz takeover

"It was quite an iconic name and we wanted to tap into that."

By Andrew Robson
Number 1's Bar Dundee returns to Ward Road in the city centre
Ryan Fleming outside Number 1's bar in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee city centre bar has been revamped and reopened under its former name.

Marc and Ryan Fleming have teamed up with close friend Bryan Cumming to take on the lease of the former Sportsterz bar on Ward Road.

They have transformed the venue and brought back its former name, Number 1’s.

And despite being professional pool players, Marc and Ryan have removed most of the pool tables to focus on food and live entertainment.

‘Iconic’ Number 1’s name reinstated at former Dundee Sportsterz bar

Co-manager Ryan said: “The earliest I could remember this was it being Number 1’s and it was one of the busier pubs at the time.

“I think the name brings a bit of nostalgia for everyone.

“It was quite an iconic name and we wanted to tap into that.”

Sportsterz replaced the old Number 1’s in 2019, featuring several pool tables and live sport.

But Ryan and Marc, who own the Shotz pool clubs in Dundee and Arbroath, say they have always wanted to operate a more traditional late-night bar and restaurant.

How Sportsterz looked before the revamp. Image: Number 1’s/Facebook
The refreshed bar on Ward Road. Image: Number 1’s/Facebook

Ryan, 31, said: “We’re trying to put something on for everyone.

“Some weekends we will have a DJ on for the evening and others we will have karaoke on or live bands.

“I don’t think there are many other places like this in Dundee offering great food, sports and a lively late-night atmosphere.”

Menu at Number 1’s inspired by Tonic

With a new head chef in place, Number 1’s is serving a wide array of food including special homemade burgers – with takeaway and delivery options also available.

Ryan said: “In our group of friends we felt we struggled if we wanted to go out and watch the football and get something good to eat at the same time.

“Our menu takes inspiration from Tonic – a place we all loved going to before it closed.”

Refurbished Number 1's Bar Dundee
Ryan wants Number 1’s to offer “something for everyone”. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ryan says the feedback has been “great” since opening as Number 1’s on Friday.

He added: “It’s been above and beyond what we expected.

“We’ve already had people asking to book the place for functions and Christmas parties, which is a huge positive.”

More from Dundee

Railway tracks can be seen below the dangerous Dundee bridge
Safety fears over huge hole in Dundee railway line footbridge
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
Cocaine
SNP drugs minister has 'close eye' on rising cocaine use in Dundee
2
The Courier, Picture shows; Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Multimillion-pound renovation plans lodged for former Debenhams store in Dundee
Outside The Nether Inn pub in Dundee.
List of bars in Tayside and Fife who may introduce peak-time pricing
The Tay Whale at Waterfront Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Waterfront whale artist lands £100k contract for Broughty Ferry cycle lane sculpture
4
Police launch appeal after woman is robbed and assaulted in Dundee
Woman, 45, assaulted and robbed in Dundee as police launch appeal
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Eljamel inquiry: How long will it take and what will it cost?
3
Riverside Drive, Dundee, where a series of roadworks is taking place
Drivers face series of roadworks on Dundee's Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window Picture shows; Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 11/09/2023
Sniggering Dundee kill threat student found dangling headfirst from window

Conversation