Number 1’s bar returns to Dundee city centre after Sportsterz takeover

A Dundee city centre bar has been revamped and reopened under its former name.

Marc and Ryan Fleming have teamed up with close friend Bryan Cumming to take on the lease of the former Sportsterz bar on Ward Road.

They have transformed the venue and brought back its former name, Number 1’s.

And despite being professional pool players, Marc and Ryan have removed most of the pool tables to focus on food and live entertainment.

Co-manager Ryan said: “The earliest I could remember this was it being Number 1’s and it was one of the busier pubs at the time.

“I think the name brings a bit of nostalgia for everyone.

“It was quite an iconic name and we wanted to tap into that.”

Sportsterz replaced the old Number 1’s in 2019, featuring several pool tables and live sport.

But Ryan and Marc, who own the Shotz pool clubs in Dundee and Arbroath, say they have always wanted to operate a more traditional late-night bar and restaurant.

Ryan, 31, said: “We’re trying to put something on for everyone.

“Some weekends we will have a DJ on for the evening and others we will have karaoke on or live bands.

“I don’t think there are many other places like this in Dundee offering great food, sports and a lively late-night atmosphere.”

Menu at Number 1’s inspired by Tonic

With a new head chef in place, Number 1’s is serving a wide array of food including special homemade burgers – with takeaway and delivery options also available.

Ryan said: “In our group of friends we felt we struggled if we wanted to go out and watch the football and get something good to eat at the same time.

“Our menu takes inspiration from Tonic – a place we all loved going to before it closed.”

Ryan says the feedback has been “great” since opening as Number 1’s on Friday.

He added: “It’s been above and beyond what we expected.

“We’ve already had people asking to book the place for functions and Christmas parties, which is a huge positive.”