Safety fears over huge hole in Dundee railway line footbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Safety fears over huge hole in Dundee railway line footbridge

A dog-walker claimed there were no signs warning of the damage.

By Andrew Robson
Railway tracks can be seen below the dangerous Dundee bridge
The hole on the railway footbridge in Dundee's West End. Image: Laura Young/X

Safety fears have been raised over a huge hole on a footbridge over the railway line in Dundee.

Laura Young was walking her dog when she came across the damaged path on the bridge over the tracks near Magdalen Green in the West End.

The hole was so big that she could peer down to the railway line below.

Laura – an environmental campaigner – says there were no warning signs and fencing that had been put up to prevent access appeared to have been moved.

‘Alarming’ hole on Dundee railway footbridge

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday evening, Laura said: “(It’s) pretty alarming that I can go for a wee walk along a path next to the Harris Academy and stumble across a hole in a rail bridge.

“(I’m) glad I had my dog on a lead otherwise he’s small enough to fall through.

“How is this path not blocked off at every angle?”

The hole in the Dundee footbridge looks onto the railway line.
Anyone crossing the bridge can see the railway tracks below. Image: Laura Young/X

She tagged Dundee City Council and local councillors in her post, adding: “The metal gate moved to the side tells me there has been an attempt to block access, but the fence has been moved.

“Is the council checking up regularly for health and safety?”

One user responded: “Bloody hell, that’s dangerous!”

The footbridge has been the target of vandalism.
Laura says fencing put in place to prevent access appeared to have been moved. Image: Laura Young/X
Laura is an environmental campaigner. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

In response, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson posted: “This has been blocked off since the vandalism took place so we’re very concerned it is not secure.

“We’ll report this right away.

“The council is negotiating with Network Rail to get the necessary track possession.”

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

Laura recently thanked The Courier for coverage of her campaign to have disposal vapes banned.

More from Dundee

Number 1's Bar Dundee returns to Ward Road in the city centre
Number 1's bar returns to Dundee city centre after Sportsterz takeover
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
Cocaine
SNP drugs minister has 'close eye' on rising cocaine use in Dundee
2
The Courier, Picture shows; Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Multimillion-pound renovation plans lodged for former Debenhams store in Dundee
Outside The Nether Inn pub in Dundee.
List of bars in Tayside and Fife who may introduce peak-time pricing
The Tay Whale at Waterfront Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Waterfront whale artist lands £100k contract for Broughty Ferry cycle lane sculpture
4
Police launch appeal after woman is robbed and assaulted in Dundee
Woman, 45, assaulted and robbed in Dundee as police launch appeal
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Eljamel inquiry: How long will it take and what will it cost?
3
Riverside Drive, Dundee, where a series of roadworks is taking place
Drivers face series of roadworks on Dundee's Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window Picture shows; Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 11/09/2023
Sniggering Dundee kill threat student found dangling headfirst from window

Conversation