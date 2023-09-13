Safety fears over huge hole in Dundee railway line footbridge

Safety fears have been raised over a huge hole on a footbridge over the railway line in Dundee.

Laura Young was walking her dog when she came across the damaged path on the bridge over the tracks near Magdalen Green in the West End.

The hole was so big that she could peer down to the railway line below.

Laura – an environmental campaigner – says there were no warning signs and fencing that had been put up to prevent access appeared to have been moved.

‘Alarming’ hole on Dundee railway footbridge

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday evening, Laura said: “(It’s) pretty alarming that I can go for a wee walk along a path next to the Harris Academy and stumble across a hole in a rail bridge.

“(I’m) glad I had my dog on a lead otherwise he’s small enough to fall through.

“How is this path not blocked off at every angle?”

She tagged Dundee City Council and local councillors in her post, adding: “The metal gate moved to the side tells me there has been an attempt to block access, but the fence has been moved.

“Is the council checking up regularly for health and safety?”

One user responded: “Bloody hell, that’s dangerous!”

In response, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson posted: “This has been blocked off since the vandalism took place so we’re very concerned it is not secure.

“We’ll report this right away.

“The council is negotiating with Network Rail to get the necessary track possession.”

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

Laura recently thanked The Courier for coverage of her campaign to have disposal vapes banned.