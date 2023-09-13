Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force

Colin Williams bought the blank firing gun on impulse - it has cost him a £1500 fine.

By Jamie McKenzie
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.

A Kirkcaldy man has been fined despite his claims he did not know a blank firing gun he bought could be converted to a lethal weapon.

Colin Williams, 56, purchased the prohibited Colt Detective Special Pavon blank-firing revolver 380.

However, his parcel was seized by Border Force agents at Gatwick Airport after it entered the UK on a cargo flight from Spanish capital Madrid on May 22 2021.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court it had been sent from Aceros De Hispania Bajo Aragon, an online merchant for sports equipment including knives, swords and blank guns.

Welder Williams’ name and address were on the package.

The prosecutor continued: “Officers from (the) specialist firearms unit have confirmed that the weapon is a forward venting blank-firing revolver and it is classed as a prohibited weapon due to being easily converted into a viable lethal barrelled firearm.”

Williams, of Kirkcaldy‘s Dallas Drive, admitted buying a weapon in contravention of the Firearms Act 1968.

‘Crime of stupidity’

When he was interviewed by police following his arrest in June 2021 he told police: “To be honest, I did not think it was illegal because it was a blank firearm.

“My eyes are open now”.

When asked why he bought it, he said it was a “stupid thought at the time” and said he had no intention to use it.

UK Border Force officer.
UK Border Force intercepted the package.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said the purchase came about as a result of a conversation Williams had with a friend, who legitimately has a shotgun and licence.

The solicitor said the friend had told his client he would be allowed to have a blank firing gun.

He scoured the internet out of curiosity and ordered the item from Spain.

He said he believes it would never have left his house, had he received it.

Mr Cranston pointed out Williams used his own name and address in the purchase and described it as a “crime out of stupidity”.

Sheriff Robert More fined Williams £1,500 for the offence.

