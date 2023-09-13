Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force

A Kirkcaldy man has been fined despite his claims he did not know a blank firing gun he bought could be converted to a lethal weapon.

Colin Williams, 56, purchased the prohibited Colt Detective Special Pavon blank-firing revolver 380.

However, his parcel was seized by Border Force agents at Gatwick Airport after it entered the UK on a cargo flight from Spanish capital Madrid on May 22 2021.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court it had been sent from Aceros De Hispania Bajo Aragon, an online merchant for sports equipment including knives, swords and blank guns.

Welder Williams’ name and address were on the package.

The prosecutor continued: “Officers from (the) specialist firearms unit have confirmed that the weapon is a forward venting blank-firing revolver and it is classed as a prohibited weapon due to being easily converted into a viable lethal barrelled firearm.”

Williams, of Kirkcaldy‘s Dallas Drive, admitted buying a weapon in contravention of the Firearms Act 1968.

‘Crime of stupidity’

When he was interviewed by police following his arrest in June 2021 he told police: “To be honest, I did not think it was illegal because it was a blank firearm.

“My eyes are open now”.

When asked why he bought it, he said it was a “stupid thought at the time” and said he had no intention to use it.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said the purchase came about as a result of a conversation Williams had with a friend, who legitimately has a shotgun and licence.

The solicitor said the friend had told his client he would be allowed to have a blank firing gun.

He scoured the internet out of curiosity and ordered the item from Spain.

He said he believes it would never have left his house, had he received it.

Mr Cranston pointed out Williams used his own name and address in the purchase and described it as a “crime out of stupidity”.

Sheriff Robert More fined Williams £1,500 for the offence.

