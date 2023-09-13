Alex Jakubiak backed to score goals at Dunfermline as Pars chief scout hails striker’s ‘different threat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Alex Jakubiak backed to score goals at Dunfermline as Pars chief scout hails striker’s ‘different threat’

The striker played the first 45 minutes for the Pars reserves on Tuesday.

By Craig Cairns
New Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
It was only a reserve match, but there was plenty of encouragement from Alex Jakubiak’s first outing in a Dunfermline shirt.

Against Kilmarnock’s second string, the striker showed his ability to hold up the ball and link with team-mates, as well as his pace to get in behind the defence and the odd bit of skill to beat his man.

All that was missing in his 45 minutes on the field was a goal, but he came close to that too, clipping the post after firing across the keeper.

Alex Jakubiak will last week signed for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Tuesday’s outing was the 27-year-old’s first match since he opened the scoring in a barmy Championship title decider against Queen’s Park on the final day of last season.

Now he is in line to make his Dunfermline debut against the same opponents this weekend.

‘You can see what he brings to the team’

Pars chief scout Gary Motignani, who led the reserves on Tuesday alongside Joe Chalmers, backs Jakubiak to be a success for the first team once he is fully up to speed.

“When I spoke to him when he first came in, the last time he kicked a ball was scoring against Queen’s Park, so he has got a bit of catching up to do,” said Motignani.

Dunfermline’s chief scout Gary Montignani. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Now we have got him to a point where he is playing minutes and I think you can see what he will bring to the team – not only his pace but the way he uses his body to bring others in.

Alex Jakubiak is ‘a different threat’

“He gives us a different threat. So it is fantastic to get him out and it is now just building him up to feature for the first team.

“Ideally, we wanted him there to get a goal to build his confidence but he will score goals and be a real handful against any team in the Championship so we were excited to see him.”

Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The most important thing in terms of Jakubiak, said Motignani, was getting him on the pitch for 45 minutes of football.

It was also a great learning experience for the likes of Taylor Sutherland, who partnered Jakubiak in attack.

Opportunities for others to learn

“You could see the quality that he has got, he caused them real problems and he is looking really sharp,” added Motignani.

“It gives the opportunity for the other ones to learn, like I said last week, the way the team wants to try and play. So we will mirror it as much as possible.

“It was great to put a young one like Taylor up next to him.

Dunfermline’s Taylor Sutherland partnered Alex Jakubiak in attack. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“You could see the way they worked as a real partnership, one dropping in, the other one going high and they caused Kilmarnock a lot of problems.

“He has got a bit of everything Alex and we are excited to have him. He is a great signing for us.”

