Cladding to be stripped from two Fife tower blocks amid fire safety concerns

Cladding is to be stripped from two Fife tower blocks after it was ruled a potential fire risk.

The type of cladding used at Swan Court and Memorial Court in Methil, coupled with a lack of fire breaks in the buildings, could put residents at higher risk, consultants have found.

Fife Council says it will remove the material as soon as soon as possible.

However, the local authority insists the action is “purely precautionary” and tenants are safe in their homes.

The blocks are home to 156 households, with 78 families in each.

And they are being informed of the situation today.

None of Fife’s other tower blocks in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline are affected.

Council to move swiftly to remove Methil tower block cladding

The consultants were commissioned by the council to evaluate work by contractors, who have been carrying out improvements to fire-stopping at Swan and Memorial Court.

They found the use of Phenolic Tile External Wall Insulation (EWI) – installed in 2012 and 2013 – could pose a higher risk given the lack of fire breaks.

The council does not agree with the findings and will be testing the material in the short term.

However, it says it will move swiftly to replace the material with a mineral wool-based EWI system.

This should also improve energy efficiency in the blocks

The cladding is not the same as that used in Grenfell Tower, which was banned following the 2016 disaster.

Report ‘potentially worrying’ for tenants

The cost of the action is still being worked out.

However, the council is working closely with the fire service and the Scottish Government to re-evaluate the risk assessment for both blocks.

And any changes to fire procedures will be communicated to tenants.

Head of housing John Mills said: “The risk posed by the existing EWI may be higher with the lack of external fire breaks.

“Therefore we’re keen to fully mitigate these risks as soon as possible.

“We’re visiting all our tenants and residents to offer face-to-face advice and discussions about any concerns they may have.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council leader David Ross acknowledged the report was “potentially worrying” for high rise tenants.

Action at Methil tower blocks ‘purely precautionary’

He said: “I want to reassure them that the course of action we are taking is purely precautionary.

“Tenants’ safety is our top concern.

“And, in light of the new information, we have been working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to ensure the fire safety measures in place are satisfactory.

“However, it is also true that this report has highlighted some issues we want to address.”

The fire service has also moved to reassure residents.

Robust fire safety procedures in place

Kenny Barbour, area commander for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife, said robust procedures are in place at every high rise building in Scotland.

“Our crews use lifts, fire alarm panels, fire doors and riser landing valves so any damage to these should be reported to your building manager as soon as possible,” he said.

“As part of our commitment to public safety, we also recently equipped our operational crews with fire escape hoods, which can be offered to tenants in the event of a fire.

“These hoods can offer added protection from smoke and hazardous gases.”

Other recent fire safety improvements in Fife tower blocks have been carried out.

These include the installation of sprinkler systems and the upgrading of fire doors.

Residents can raise concerns by emailing arearegenerationteam@fife.go.uk