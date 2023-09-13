Colin Innes of Murthly: Former Black Watch officer to be remembered

A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 14 for former Black Watch officer Colin Innes, who has died aged 87.

He served in the regiment from 1954 until 1983, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, both Black Watch officers.

In later life, Colin, of Murthly, ran the family’s low-ground shooting estate at Logiealmond, leased from Mansfield Estates.

Colin Berowald Innes was born in June 1936 to Lieutenant Colonel Berowald Innes and his wife, Betty Sandeman, and grew up with younger brothers, Malcolm and Jamie.

Military training

He was educated at Wellington College, Berkshire, before entering officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

During his long military career Colin stood out as an exceptional sportsman.

His brother, Malcolm, said: “He was a big Black Watch officer who threw the hammer and tossed the caber when the regiment won the army championships in the 1960s.

“He was popular in the regiment he so loved, among his fellow officers and the men, and more than once he lectured on the regiment’s history at events at Balhousie Castle in Perth.”

Family life

In 1961 Colin married Clovannis Cathcart and they had three of a family; Andrew, Katherine and Emily-Jane.

Malcolm said: “He suffered three enormous tragedies when his son was killed in an accident and when he lost his first wife, Clovannis, and younger daughter, Emily-Jane, to cancer.

“His resilience was stoical, exceptional and hugely admired. Thank goodness for his remaining daughter, Katherine and wife number two, Caroline.”

Interests

Malcolm said his brother loved sport, golf and shooting in particular, and will be remembered as a generous host and donor.

“Colin was charming, big-hearted thoughtful and very popular and was described in one letter I received as a ‘perfect gentleman’.”

Black Watch Major (Ret) Ronnie Proctor said: “Colin was liked and respected by all who had the privilege of serving with him.

“Colin gave presentations on the Battle of Alexandria, the Crimean War and Waterloo on which I assisted him and they took place at Queen’s Barracks TA Centre in Perth, Dunkeld Cathedral and Perth Concert Hall respectively.

“He compiled The Black Watch Song Book in 1972 which is still in use today. The book is a compilation of regimental songs and ballads which have been sung by soldiers over the centuries.

“Had Colin not taken on this task these important parts of the regiment’s history would have been lost for good.”

The service of thanksgiving will take place at Dunkeld Cathedral on Thursday September 14 at 11.30am and donations can be made to The Black Watch Association.

You can read the family’s announcement here.