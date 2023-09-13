Colin Innes of Murthly: Former Black Watch officer to be remembered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Innes of Murthly: Former Black Watch officer to be remembered

He was also the author of The Black Watch Song Book, a compilation of songs sung by soldiers over the centuries.

By Chris Ferguson
The photograph shows Colin Innes at his study desk.
Major Colin Innes will be remembered at a service of thanksgiving.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 14 for former Black Watch officer Colin Innes, who has died aged 87.

He served in the regiment from 1954 until 1983, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, both Black Watch officers.

In later life, Colin, of Murthly, ran the family’s low-ground shooting estate at Logiealmond, leased from Mansfield Estates.

Colin Berowald Innes was born in June 1936 to Lieutenant Colonel Berowald Innes and his wife, Betty Sandeman, and grew up with younger brothers, Malcolm and Jamie.

Military training

He was educated at Wellington College, Berkshire, before entering officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

During his long military career Colin stood out as an exceptional sportsman.

His brother, Malcolm, said: “He was a big Black Watch officer who threw the hammer and tossed the caber when the regiment won the army championships in the 1960s.

“He was popular in the regiment he so loved, among his fellow officers and the men, and more than once he lectured on the regiment’s history at events at Balhousie Castle in Perth.”

Family life

In 1961 Colin married Clovannis Cathcart and they had three of a family; Andrew, Katherine and Emily-Jane.

Malcolm said: “He suffered three enormous tragedies when his son was killed in an accident and when he lost his first wife, Clovannis, and younger daughter, Emily-Jane, to cancer.

“His resilience was stoical, exceptional and hugely admired. Thank goodness for his remaining daughter, Katherine and wife number two, Caroline.”

Interests

Malcolm said his brother loved sport, golf and shooting in particular, and will be remembered as a generous host and donor.

“Colin was charming, big-hearted thoughtful and very popular and was described in one letter I received as a ‘perfect gentleman’.”

Black Watch Major (Ret) Ronnie Proctor said: “Colin was liked and respected by all who had the privilege of serving with him.

“Colin gave presentations on the Battle of Alexandria, the Crimean War and Waterloo on which I assisted him and they took place at Queen’s Barracks TA Centre in Perth, Dunkeld Cathedral and Perth Concert Hall respectively.

“He compiled The Black Watch Song Book in 1972 which is still in use today. The book is a compilation of regimental songs and ballads which have been sung by soldiers over the centuries.

“Had Colin not taken on this task these important parts of the regiment’s history would have been lost for good.”

The service of thanksgiving will take place at Dunkeld Cathedral on Thursday September 14  at 11.30am and donations can be made to The Black Watch Association.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation