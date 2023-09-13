Dundee’s Tyler French ready for ‘no love lost’ Dundee United battle as Morton loan star targets Tannadice debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Tyler French ready for ‘no love lost’ Dundee United battle as Morton loan star targets Tannadice debut

The 24-year-old joined Dougie Imrie's side on Tuesday and is targeting a place in the Ton line-up against the Tangerines this weekend.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Tyler French has joined Greenock Morton on loan. Image: SNS

Tyler French expects “no love lost” when he takes to the Tannadice pitch this Saturday.

He may be wearing a Greenock Morton shirt but Dundee United fans are unlikely ignore an on-loan Dundee man in opposition.

The 24-year-old joined Ton on a season-long loan on Tuesday as he makes his return from nine months out with a broken leg.

And his first-team comeback could well be at the home of Dundee’s fiercest rivals Dundee United this Saturday.

The Tangerines have started the Championship campaign in fine fashion, dropping just two points from the first four games.

Morton, meanwhile, have just three points from their start and French expects a tough test for Dougie Imrie’s side.

Dundee United welcome Morton to Tannadice on Saturday.

As well as a taste of the Dundee-United rivalry.

“I know how much football means to the city, on both sides and I know the rivalry that’s there,” he told the Greenock Telegraph.

“We obviously won the league at Dundee last season, whilst it was the complete opposite just down the road.

“There’s going to be a great expectation on United to get results this season to bounce back so it’s up to us at Morton to try and live with the underdog and do what we can to try and get a result.”

He added: “There’s going to be no love lost, none at all. It’s a conversation that we had, the gaffer and I, when there was first interest that there was a game coming up against Dundee United.

“It’s probably the biggest game of the season, away at Tannadice.

“The game is one I wanted to play in and one I want to win, so I was keen to get things done as soon as possible.”

Making up for lost time

French has played 90 minutes for Dundee’s B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy, turned out for their reserves and a bounce game against Aberdeen last week.

And he says he’s ready to get going again after making the switch from Dens Park.

“I’d probably say it’s been around nine months now with a really bad injury and getting back,” French added.

Tyler French receives treatment at St Mirren after suffering a broken leg. Image: SNS.

“I feel really good now so I just want to get back out there and keep doing what I do best and that’s playing football.

“The second half of the season was really tough, I was playing pretty much every game up until I’d gotten injured. I was playing well too, so I was hoping to go on and have a good impact in that run-in.

“So having to sit and watch those games as Dundee got over the line to win the league, on a personal level it was really tough because those are the games you want to be involved in

“But it was amazing that the club achieved what they did to go straight back up.

“I’ll take the experience and bring what I can to this squad going forward.

“I want to really make the most of the chance I’ve got here, help the team and hopefully make up for lost time.”

