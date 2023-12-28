World Karate Championships brought £9.5 million to Dundee economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

World Karate Championships brought £9.5 million to Dundee economy

The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships were held at the Dundee Ice Arena between July 13 and 16.

By Laura Devlin
Medal winners on the podium at the competition earlier this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. 
Medal winners on the podium at the competition earlier this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. 

The World Karate Championships held in Dundee this summer brought more than £9 million to the local economy.

More than 4,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from over 30 different countries arrived in Dundee for the four-day event in July.

It was the second time the WUKF World Karate Championships had been held in the city – meaning Dundee is the only place in the world to have hosted the competition twice.

And figures from the Dundee City Convention Bureau have revealed the 2023 event brought a direct economic benefit of £9,594,630 to the local economy.

Images from the final day of action from the World Karate Championships at Dundee Ice Arena. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

In total, around £19.2 million has been contributed to the Dundee economy through hosting the World Karate Championships in both 2018 and 2023.

The figures have been calculated using direct expenditure benefit rates, recognised by the Scottish Government, and used by all the cities, destinations, and industries across Scotland.

The 2023 world championships were held at the Dundee Ice Arena between July 13 and 16.

It was hosted by Dundee charity Kanzen Karate, working alongside Dundee City Council, Leisure and Culture Dundee and Dundee City Convention Bureau.

The World Karate Championships kicked off with an Olympic style opening ceremony. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Kanzen Karate Chief Officer, Roy O’Kane said: “The event was a phenomenal success and regarded as one of the best WUKF competitions.

“Hosting an event of this size and scale was only possible due to the support of civic partners, businesses, and the hard work of our team here at Kanzen.

“It shows once again that Dundee can do big things are we are proud Kanzen has played a part in welcoming so many visitors to our fantastic city for the second time.

“It was tremendous to see the city so busy with tracksuits from across the world; hotels, restaurants and bars were packed for the week.”

More than 4,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators attended the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander added: “Not only did the event bring together people from all over the world in elite sporting competition, but as this report shows it also generated millions of pounds for the local economy.

“The council was proud to support the championships, which demonstrated just what we can achieve when we work in partnership as a city.”

