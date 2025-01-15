Dog put to sleep after Stirling man battered it with golf club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dog put to sleep after Stirling man battered it with golf club

Terry Thurling's pet was so badly injured it had to be out down.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Griffin the dog and Terry Thurling
Griffin had to be put down after Terry Thurling battered the dog with a golf club.

A Stirling man who beat his dog with a golf club so badly it had to be put down has been jailed.

Terry Thurling battered his Romanian Shepherd, Griffin, with the makeshift weapon because he could not cope with its “challenging behaviour”.

A neighbour and a nurse at a nearby medical practice contacted the Scottish SPCA and council dog wardens and Thurling, 43, was charged.

Stirling Sheriff Court was told that on April 24 last year the neighbour reported seeing through the windows of Thurling’s flat in Stirling’s St Ninians area the dog was “running from room to room”.

Thurling appeared to be striking it with something.

The neighbour then heard Griffin “crying for 20 minutes”.

Terry Thurling
Terry Thurling.

At around the same time, the nurse heard the dog in distress and phoned the SSPCA.

Stirling Council then received a call from Thurling, who said he wanted Griffin put down, saying his pet had bitten him.

Golf club ‘bent out of shape’

Dog wardens attended and Thurling admitted he had hit Griffin with a golf club.

Wardens saw the golf club in the hallway was “bent out of shape”.

Griffin, whose head was covered in blood, was described as “quiet” and was showing no signs of aggression, according to the dog wardens.

He was taken to Broadleys Veterinary Hospital in Stirling, where an X-ray found depressed fractures in his skull and he had to be euthanised.

Griffin the Romanian Shepherd dog
Griffin the Romanian Shepherd dog.

The court was told an examination found a lesion on his back consistent with a cigarette burn, though this did not figure in the charge against Thurling.

The unemployed chef, of Cornhill Crescent, St Ninians, pled guilty to causing Griffin unnecessary suffering.

‘Clear he shouldn’t have taken the dog’

Thurling also appeared for sentence on a series of unrelated charges, including resisting police, assaulting a retail worker, and committing a statutory breach of the peace at a hospital.

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said his client had owned Griffin for 10 months.

“It’s quite clear he should never have taken on this dog.

“He wasn’t the original owner and from my instructions it’s quite clear that the dog had challenging behaviour and Mr Thurling wasn’t up to dealing with that behaviour.

“At some stage, having been bitten, he hit the dog with a golf club.”

Mr McCready said Thurling had been furloughed during the Covid-19 pandemic and had not returned to work since.

He said he had ongoing undiagnosed mental heath difficulties.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony banned Thurling from owning or keeping a dog for 15 years and jailed him for a total of 19 months.

