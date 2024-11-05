Dance act Cascada to headline Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dance act Cascada to headline Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event

The Everytime We Touch trio will perform on the main stage on Saturday November 23.

By Ben MacDonald
German dance act Cascada to headline Perth Christmas event
Cascada performed in Perth in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

German dance trio Cascada have been named the headline act for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Perth.

This year’s event will take place in the city centre on Saturday November 23.

Cascada, whose hits include Everytime We Touch and the chart-topping Evacuate the Dancefloor, will perform on the main stage.

This will be the act’s second appearance at Perth’s Christmas event, having performed in 2022.

Playing alongside Cascada will be Massaoke, Cool Britannia, Beats of Brazil, Unison Anthems and local favourites The Owls and the Crom.

This year’s compere is Lionel Vinyl, who will keep guests entertained until 6.15pm when Provost Xander McDade starts the official countdown to Christmas.

Attendees will be treated to pyrotechnics and a short fireworks and lighting display.

The attractions on the main stage are on an extensive list of events during the switch-on event.

Highlights of Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event

The event kicks off at midday with singing, dancing and festive fun at the family stage at Horsecross Plaza.

Santa will also have a grotto at Horsecross Plaza. You will be able to meet him from:

  • Friday November 22 – 3-7pm
  • Saturday November 23 – 12-8pm
  • Sunday November 24 – 12-6pm

Horne’s Funfairs will have rides at the Horizon car park on Mill Street, with stalls, circus acts and music also taking place in the centre.

Perth’s Christmas lights are set to be turned on. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

On George Street, an ice sculptor will transform huge blocks of ice into festive sculptures.

The Cairngorm reindeer will also be visiting the centre.

At 5.30pm, the Christmas parade will begin at Thimblerow, weaving through the city centre to the Main Stage on Tay Street.

Joining Santa in his sleigh will be the Perth and District Pipe Band, characters from this year’s panto, the Julie Young School of Dance and JGN Dance Studio.

Further information on the event can be found on the Perth City and Towns website.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the event received a £10,000 boost from the Perth Common Good fund.

