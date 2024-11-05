Dance act Cascada to headline Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event

German dance trio Cascada have been named the headline act for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Perth.

This year’s event will take place in the city centre on Saturday November 23.

Cascada, whose hits include Everytime We Touch and the chart-topping Evacuate the Dancefloor, will perform on the main stage.

This will be the act’s second appearance at Perth’s Christmas event, having performed in 2022.

Playing alongside Cascada will be Massaoke, Cool Britannia, Beats of Brazil, Unison Anthems and local favourites The Owls and the Crom.

This year’s compere is Lionel Vinyl, who will keep guests entertained until 6.15pm when Provost Xander McDade starts the official countdown to Christmas.

Attendees will be treated to pyrotechnics and a short fireworks and lighting display.

The attractions on the main stage are on an extensive list of events during the switch-on event.

Highlights of Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event

The event kicks off at midday with singing, dancing and festive fun at the family stage at Horsecross Plaza.

Santa will also have a grotto at Horsecross Plaza. You will be able to meet him from:

Friday November 22 – 3-7pm

Saturday November 23 – 12-8pm

Sunday November 24 – 12-6pm

Horne’s Funfairs will have rides at the Horizon car park on Mill Street, with stalls, circus acts and music also taking place in the centre.

On George Street, an ice sculptor will transform huge blocks of ice into festive sculptures.

The Cairngorm reindeer will also be visiting the centre.

At 5.30pm, the Christmas parade will begin at Thimblerow, weaving through the city centre to the Main Stage on Tay Street.

Joining Santa in his sleigh will be the Perth and District Pipe Band, characters from this year’s panto, the Julie Young School of Dance and JGN Dance Studio.

Further information on the event can be found on the Perth City and Towns website.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the event received a £10,000 boost from the Perth Common Good fund.