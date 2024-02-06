Perth Christmas lights event gets £10,000 more from Common Good fund

Perth’s Christmas lights event organisers will receive an extra £10,000 towards the cost of this year’s gathering.

Councillors agreed the commitment from the Perth Common Good fund will rise to £50,000.

The event has received £40,000 a year from the fund since 2017/18.

The Perth Common Good Fund Committee agreed to boost its share after hearing the cost of putting on the spectacle had been rising.

The 2023 Christmas Lights Party featured a whole weekend of events spread over two days, including fireworks, markets, a parade and performances by the likes of Boney M, Skerryvore and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

A report to the committee meeting said: “The costs associated with the event have steadily increased over recent years and it is, therefore, proposed that the contribution from the fund is increased to £50,000 for financial year 2024/25 onwards.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The Perth Common Good Fund makes a contribution towards the costs of the Christmas Lights Party, with the rest of the costs coming from the council’s events budget.”

The spokesperson said the total 2023-24 council events budget was £199,000.

It was used to support a series of events from the beginning of December to the beginning of January including the Christmas Lights Party weekend.

It also went towards other events during the year, including the Classic Car Weekend, the Mela Festival and the City of Perth Salute.