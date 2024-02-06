Perth Christmas lights event gets £10,000 more from Common Good fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Christmas lights event gets £10,000 more from Common Good fund

Councillors have agreed to commit £50,000 to this year's Perth Christmas lights switch-on

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Chico on stage during the Perth Christmas lights event
X Factor star Chico was one of the attractions at the 2023 Christmas lights weekend in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth’s Christmas lights event organisers will receive an extra £10,000 towards the cost of this year’s gathering.

Councillors agreed the commitment from the Perth Common Good fund will rise to £50,000.

The event has received £40,000 a year from the fund since 2017/18.

The Perth Common Good Fund Committee agreed to boost its share after hearing the cost of putting on the spectacle had been rising.

Crowd shot with focus on two smiling young women in winter coats and hats during the 20223 Perth Christmas lights event
Happy faces in the Perth crowd at the 2023 Christmas lights event . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 2023 Christmas Lights Party featured a whole weekend of events spread over two days, including fireworks, markets, a parade and performances by the likes of Boney M, Skerryvore and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

A report to the committee meeting said: “The costs associated with the event have steadily increased over recent years and it is, therefore, proposed that the contribution from the fund is increased to £50,000 for financial year 2024/25 onwards.”

Crowd watching Fireworks in Perth during the Christmas lights party weekend
Fireworks at the 2023 Christmas lights party in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The Perth Common Good Fund makes a contribution towards the costs of the Christmas Lights Party, with the rest of the costs coming from the council’s events budget.”

The spokesperson said the total 2023-24 council events budget was £199,000.

Group of colourfully dressed young people walking through Perth city centre during the Christmas lights weekend
The Christmas Parade makes it way through the town centre during Perth’s 2023 Christmas lights weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It was used to support a series of events from the beginning of December to the beginning of January including the Christmas Lights Party weekend.

It also went towards other events during the year, including the Classic Car Weekend, the Mela Festival and the City of Perth Salute.

