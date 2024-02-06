Woman charged and second reported after ‘mums fight’ at Perth school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman charged and second reported after ‘mums fight’ at Perth school

The incident happened last Monday at St John's Academy.

By Kieran Webster
Footage of the alleged fight between two mums at St John's Academy in Perth was shared on social media. Image: X
Footage of the alleged fight between two mums at St John's Academy in Perth was shared on social media. Image: X

A woman has been charged and a second reported after an alleged fight between two mums inside a Perth school.

Footage of two women “scrapping” at St John’s Academy in Perth last Monday was shared on social media.

Police have now taken action after an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of an altercation between two women on Gowans Terrace, Perth on Monday January 29.

“One woman has been charged in connection and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

“A second woman is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “A police investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Craig Simpson outside his Perth hairdresser Craig Duncan Hair_
Perth hairdresser may move salon to his garden as high costs force him out…
Chico on stage during the Perth Christmas lights event
Perth Christmas lights event gets £10,000 more from Common Good fund
Exterior of Perth Museum.
Controversial Perth Museum cafe gets £230,000 handout from council
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Snow could bring disruption to parts of Perthshire
Police at the scene in Stanley Crescent.
Perth serious assault: Police release descriptions of two suspects
The Glenturret in Crieff recieves second Michelin star
Perthshire restaurant gets two Michelin stars - but how much does it cost to…
Quiet narrow street, with cars parked either side, next to the North inch park, Perth
Perth drivers face parking ban on streets around North Inch
St Johnstoun's Nursing Home in Barossa Place, Perth
Scottish Water says new doors can stop repeat of flooding at Perth care home
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council borrowing set to spiral to £1 billion
HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner's appearance in Perth jail documentary