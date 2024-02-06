Woman charged and second reported after ‘mums fight’ at Perth school

A woman has been charged and a second reported after an alleged fight between two mums inside a Perth school.

Footage of two women “scrapping” at St John’s Academy in Perth last Monday was shared on social media.

Police have now taken action after an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of an altercation between two women on Gowans Terrace, Perth on Monday January 29.

“One woman has been charged in connection and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

“A second woman is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “A police investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”