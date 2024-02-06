Fife landscaper jailed for choke attacks on ex-partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife landscaper jailed for choke attacks on ex-partner

Scott Johnstone's victim said she was 'worried she would die' during one assault

By Jamie McKenzie
Scott Johnstone
Scott Johnstone. Image: Facebook.

A Fife landscaper who choked his partner in two separate attacks has been jailed.

Scott Johnstone appeared in court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assaults, which took place in Glenrothes on January 1 2022 and February 12 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Johnstone was convicted in 2019 for a hamesucken offence – assaulting someone in their own home – in which he attacked another former partner.

Repeat offender

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith pointed out the 28-year-old he has a propensity to assault people with whom he is in a relationship.

The sheriff said: “The author of the (social work) report carried out research and on that occasion (2019), you forced your way into your then-partner’s house and you left bruising on her throat.

“The court needs to take a serious view of those who assault partners in a domestic setting”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith told Johnstone he had previously been given the chance to avoid jail through community disposals but added: “Clearly, you did not learn your lesson and have a problem with violence towards your partners”.

The sheriff noted Johnstone has three previous assault convictions, including two which were domestically-aggravated, and therefore custody was “inevitable”.

He handed him 20 months in prison and imposed a five-year non-harassment order to protect his victim.

Terrifying attacks

Johnstone, formerly of Jenny Gray Place, Lochgelly, was visibly displeased by the sentence and placed his head in his hands before being taken away.

The court heard previously his victim thought she would lose consciousness in the first attack and told police she was “worried she would die”.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said on the second occasion the woman was “screaming for help”.

On both occasions Johnstone choked his victim for about ten seconds, the fiscal said.

Defence lawyer Steven Gleeson had argued for a non-custodial sentence involving offender supervision and participation in the Caledonian men’s programme for domestic violence.

He said Johnstone either does not remember or has vague memory of committing the assaults but accepts responsibility for his actions.

The solicitor said Johnstone runs his own business and has been working on a contract in Dumfries, with the intention to keep working there.

He highlighted his client was subject to a bail curfew between February and December last year which he had not breached and, in effect, this was equivalent to a ten-month curfew order.

