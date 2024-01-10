Fife landscaper’s victim was ‘worried she would die’ as he choked her for ten seconds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife landscaper’s victim was ‘worried she would die’ as he choked her for ten seconds

It was one of two similar assaults committed by Scott Johnstone, from Lochgelly.

By Jamie McKenzie
Scott Johnstone
Scott Johnstone. Image: Facebook.

A woman was “worried she would die” when her partner placed his hands around her neck and choked her for ten seconds in a terrifying attack.

It was one of two similar assaults committed by Scott Johnstone about a year apart.

The 27-year-old, of Jenny Gray Place, Lochgelly, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assaulting his victim to her injury on both occasions.

‘Worried she would die’

On January 1 2022 he repeatedly placed his hands around her neck and choked her at an address in Glenrothes.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court the then-couple had been drinking and there was an argument.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused put his arms around (the woman’s) neck to the point she thought she would lose consciousness and it lasted around 10 seconds.”

A short time later he put his hands round her neck again.

Ms Allan said the woman expressed to police officers she was “worried she would die” on that occasion.

‘Screaming for help’

Johnstone also admitted assaulting the woman at the same address on February 12 2023 by pulling her hair, wrestling her to the ground and placing his hands around her neck and choking her to her injury.

The fiscal said Johnstone had gone out to the pub and came back in the early hours while under the influence.

An argument broke out in the morning prior to the assault taking place.

The fiscal said the accused put his hands round the woman’s neck and choked her for about 10 seconds.

Ms Allan continued: “She was screaming for help”.

The court heard Johnstone fled the scene but police later traced and charged him.

Court papers state both offences were aggravated by domestic abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

Sentence deferred

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said Johnstone runs a business as a landscaper with five employees and is currently undertaking work in the Borders area.

Mr McCafferty said he would reserve further comments for the next court hearing.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch adjourned sentencing on Johnstone until February 6 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

