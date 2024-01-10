Fife landscaper’s victim was ‘worried she would die’ as he choked her for ten seconds

A woman was “worried she would die” when her partner placed his hands around her neck and choked her for ten seconds in a terrifying attack.

It was one of two similar assaults committed by Scott Johnstone about a year apart.

The 27-year-old, of Jenny Gray Place, Lochgelly, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assaulting his victim to her injury on both occasions.

‘Worried she would die’

On January 1 2022 he repeatedly placed his hands around her neck and choked her at an address in Glenrothes.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court the then-couple had been drinking and there was an argument.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused put his arms around (the woman’s) neck to the point she thought she would lose consciousness and it lasted around 10 seconds.”

A short time later he put his hands round her neck again.

Ms Allan said the woman expressed to police officers she was “worried she would die” on that occasion.

‘Screaming for help’

Johnstone also admitted assaulting the woman at the same address on February 12 2023 by pulling her hair, wrestling her to the ground and placing his hands around her neck and choking her to her injury.

The fiscal said Johnstone had gone out to the pub and came back in the early hours while under the influence.

An argument broke out in the morning prior to the assault taking place.

The fiscal said the accused put his hands round the woman’s neck and choked her for about 10 seconds.

Ms Allan continued: “She was screaming for help”.

The court heard Johnstone fled the scene but police later traced and charged him.

Court papers state both offences were aggravated by domestic abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

Sentence deferred

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said Johnstone runs a business as a landscaper with five employees and is currently undertaking work in the Borders area.

Mr McCafferty said he would reserve further comments for the next court hearing.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch adjourned sentencing on Johnstone until February 6 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

