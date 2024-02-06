Council leader vows he won’t cut Dundee bin collections despite ‘painful’ budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council leader vows he won’t cut Dundee bin collections despite ‘painful’ budget

Reducing the frequency of bins collections would save hundreds of thousands of pounds per year.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bins being collected in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The leader of Dundee City Council has vowed he will not cut bin collections despite facing a “painful” budget.

Council officials have put forward proposals showing that cutting general waste collections to once every three weeks could save the local authority £112,000 a year.

Reducing the frequency of weekly food waste collections would also save the cash-strapped local authority another £126,000 annually.

But despite having to find £24 million of savings for next year, John Alexander – leader of the SNP administration – says he does not plan to include these cuts when he finalises his spending plans later this month.

Dundee SNP group ‘not proposing savings related to bin collections’

He told The Courier: “We do not intend on taking many of the suggestions listed by officers.

“The SNP group will not be proposing savings related to bin collections in our budget but I can’t speak for Labour, Liberal Democrat or Conservative members.

“Our administration will ensure that, as well as protecting frontline services, there is also additional support to help those in the city facing the biggest difficulties during the cost-of-living crisis.”

Other ideas on the table include closing Broughty Castle, both Caird Park golf courses and Mills Observatory in order to save arm’s-length organisation Leisure and Culture Dundee more than £800,000.

These have already been ratified by the leisure board but need council approval – and potentially a public consultation – to go ahead.

John Alexander says bin cuts are not in his plans. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A host of other proposals have also been suggested, including cutting teachers and bringing in new parking fees in Broughty Ferry.

The SNP administration will make a final call on how to allocate its budget in the coming weeks.

Mr Alexander said: “Officers have provided a long list of areas (for cuts) that are not ‘ringfenced’ or mandatory.

“That doesn’t, of course, mean they are without pain, palatable or going to be taken forward.”

Dundee bins vow welcomed amid health fears

Mr Alexander’s vow over bins has been welcomed by residents who fear fewer collections could have an impact on public health.

Sheena Wellington, secretary of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, said: “This would be a very desperate measure.

“It would be like going back to medieval times.

There are fears bins could end up overflowing. Image: Kim Cessford, DC Thomson.

“If we ended up only getting our bins emptied every three weeks, not only would it be unsightly, there would be a serious public health issue.”

Opposition parties on Dundee City Council will also be able to set out their budget proposals later this month as they try to convince the ruling SNP group to take on board some of their ideas.

Fraser Macpherson, leader of the Lib Dem group, says he wants to see street cleansing positions at the local authority protected.

Conversation