Perth landlord who threatened to burn down tenants’ home sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth landlord who threatened to burn down tenants’ home sentenced

Shopkeeper Gycharan Singh was arrested after threatening a couple renting his two-bedroom bungalow in Goodlyburn Place.

By Jamie Buchan
Gurcharan Singh
Gurcharan Singh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth landlord has been fined after telling tenants: “I’ll burn this house down with you in it.”

Shopkeeper Gycharan Singh was arrested after threatening a couple renting his two-bedroom bungalow in Goodlyburn Place.

His rage-filled rant – triggered after learning the couple had applied for council housing – was caught on their Ring Doorbell camera.

Singh, 66, returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on September 1.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told him: “Any threat to anyone is unacceptable but a landlord threatening tenants – whatever the circumstances – is doubly so.

“I will draw a line under this by imposing a financial penalty.”

Singh, of Edinburgh Road, was fined £400.

Still registered as landlord

The court heard how Singh went to Stuart Oliphant and Michelle Grant’s door and became confrontational.

He told them: “I’ll burn this house down with you in it” and added: “I’ll punch your face.”

It is understood he is still on the landlord’s register, the court heard.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Mr Singh’s record is unremarkable with one road traffic matter of some vintage.”

She said Mr Oliphant and Ms Grant had been tenants for about 10 years, paying him £575 cash per calendar month.

Mr Oliphant was previously employed by Mr Singh for eight years, until he suffered a stroke.

Complaints about garden

Ms Clark said her client had received complaints from neighbours about the state of the garden, with rats and rubbish lying around.

“He had challenged the tenants about this on several occasions,” she said.

“Mr Singh then received a letter from Perth and Kinross Council, asking for a reference.”

Ms Clark said: “This came as something of a surprise to him.

“He accepts he went to the property and was generally annoyed by the state of it.

“When one of the tenants began to film him, and laughed at queries he had, it did not aid the situation.

“He accepts that he did act inappropriately but he left when he felt things were getting out of hand.”

Ms Clark said her client had to pay a “considerable cost” to clean up the house after the tenants left.

Perth and Kinross Council declined to comment on whether any action will be taken against Singh as a registered landlord following his conviction.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Mulrein
Fife cocaine dealer was driven by 'debts and fear'
Robbie Milne
Dundee police officer guilty of abusive behaviour but cleared of sexual assault charge
Dana Hendry
Drink driver banned for 'dangerous' U-turn into oncoming traffic on A9 in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Bail barfer and bouncy badness
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker made vile cancer slur about victim's sick dad
Steven Brown
Fife bricklayer created bank of secret intimate photos of his ex-partner
GV of Partheon, Greece
Child molester arrested in Greece and brought to Fife to be jailed
Kristi Morton
Kinross mum knocked down woman with car after challenging her to fight
Remus Groza
Human trafficker fined after vanishing from Perthshire home