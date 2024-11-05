More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee over unpaid tax

More than 100 cars across Dundee have been clamped in the latest unpaid road tax crackdown.

The DVLA clamped a total of 110 vehicles in the city between October 25 and November 1.

Cars have been seen clamped on streets including Clepington Road and Balgowan Avenue.

Affected vehicles have been left with a yellow clamp on their front wheels, meaning they cannot be driven until the tax is paid.

DVLA using ‘range of enforcement measures’

It is the latest in a series of untaxed vehicle crackdowns across the city – with action taken on more than 250 vehicles in April.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “While over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to tackling untaxed vehicles.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel-clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles on our roads.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

Cars seized in Glenrothes

Elsewhere, six vehicles have been seized in Glenrothes over unpaid tax.

Police assisted the DVLA and Fife Council during an operation in the Fife town.

One vehicle was also seized for having no insurance.

In addition, two seatbelt offences were detected and a fine was issued for an unrestrained child, according to a post from the force on X.

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.