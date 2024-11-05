More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee over unpaid tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee over unpaid tax

Several vehicles have also been seized in Glenrothes.

By Andrew Robson
A clamped car in Dundee.
A clamped car on Clepington Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More than 100 cars across Dundee have been clamped in the latest unpaid road tax crackdown.

The DVLA clamped a total of 110 vehicles in the city between October 25 and November 1.

Cars have been seen clamped on streets including Clepington Road and Balgowan Avenue.

Affected vehicles have been left with a yellow clamp on their front wheels, meaning they cannot be driven until the tax is paid.

DVLA using ‘range of enforcement measures’

It is the latest in a series of untaxed vehicle crackdowns across the city – with action taken on more than 250 vehicles in April.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “While over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to tackling untaxed vehicles.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel-clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles on our roads.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services.”

Cars seized in Glenrothes

Elsewhere, six vehicles have been seized in Glenrothes over unpaid tax.

Police assisted the DVLA and Fife Council during an operation in the Fife town.

One vehicle was also seized for having no insurance.

Six vehicles were clamped for unpaid tax in Glenrothes.
Six vehicles were seized for unpaid tax in Glenrothes. Image: Police Scotland/X
Cars were seized in Fife.
Cars were seized in Fife. Image: Police Scotland/X

In addition, two seatbelt offences were detected and a fine was issued for an unrestrained child, according to a post from the force on X.

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

More from Dundee

The Yard in Dundee.
Dundee disability charity plans to support more children with £1.6 million expansion
The Sausage and Cider Festival will move away from Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Sausage and Cider Festival moves to Camperdown Park as organisers plan 3 Dundee events
Police attend Strathearn Road crash
Delays after crash on major Broughty Ferry road
2
Robbie Milne
Dundee police officer guilty of abusive behaviour but cleared of sexual assault charge
To go with story by Sean Hamilton. Images released of Dundee FC Community Trust's proposed new Riverside training centre Picture shows; Dundee FC Community Trust new proposed Riverside training centre. N/A. Supplied by DFCCT Date; 24/07/2024
Dundee FC's Riverside training centre approved by councillors
4
One of the cars crashed into railings at Dudhope Park. Image: Supplied
Woman, 53, charged after car crashes through railings in Dundee
The new soup takeaway on Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Former carer opens new soup takeaway in Dundee's Hilltown
food van break in
Dundee food truck owners devastated after break-in leaves £1k damage
2
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
James McAvoy climbs railings to get a vantage point during filming of California Schemin' in the Hilltown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: James McAvoy filming new movie in Dundee as crew pictured outside multis and…

Conversation