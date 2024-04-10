More than 250 vehicles clamped across Dundee and Angus in just a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 250 vehicles clamped across Dundee and Angus in just a week

The DVLA has taken action over unpaid tax in areas including Broughty Ferry.

By Andrew Robson
A car with its wheel clamped on King Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
More than 250 vehicles across Dundee and Angus have been clamped in just a week during a crackdown on unpaid road tax.

The  UK Government agency has been carrying out enforcement action in areas including Broughty Ferry.

Several vehicles on King Street were among those left with their wheels clamped following the activity.

A total of 259 vehicles in the DD postcode area – which covers Dundee, Angus and small parts of north-east Fife – have been clamped since last Tuesday.

Another clamped car in Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the DVLA said: “As part of their day-to-day enforcement activities, DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner (NSL) goes to different areas of the country to clamp or impound any untaxed vehicles seen.

“While over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right that we take action against those who break the law and don’t tax their vehicle.”

Every vehicle registered in the UK must be taxed before being used or kept on a public road.

Fees for Dundee and Angus drivers after vehicles clamped by DVLA

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The fees are:

  • £100 clamp release fee (payable within the first 24 hours of wheelclamping or removal of the vehicle)
  • £200 impound release fee (payable once the vehicle is removed to a vehicle pound)
  • £21 per day storage fee (beginning once the vehicle has been removed to the vehicle pound)
  • £25 fee if V62 supplied for new keeper

A surety fee must also be paid if the keeper has not taxed their vehicle by the time it is released, but can be refunded if proof of tax is produced within 14 days.

Vehicles unclaimed after a fortnight can be disposed of by auction, breaking or crushing.

It comes days after The Courier revealed the street with the most pavement parking fines in Dundee following the introduction of new rules.

