More than 250 vehicles clamped across Dundee and Angus in just a week

More than 250 vehicles across Dundee and Angus have been clamped in just a week during a crackdown on unpaid road tax.

The UK Government agency has been carrying out enforcement action in areas including Broughty Ferry.

Several vehicles on King Street were among those left with their wheels clamped following the activity.

A total of 259 vehicles in the DD postcode area – which covers Dundee, Angus and small parts of north-east Fife – have been clamped since last Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the DVLA said: “As part of their day-to-day enforcement activities, DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner (NSL) goes to different areas of the country to clamp or impound any untaxed vehicles seen.

“While over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right that we take action against those who break the law and don’t tax their vehicle.”

Every vehicle registered in the UK must be taxed before being used or kept on a public road.

Fees for Dundee and Angus drivers after vehicles clamped by DVLA

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

The fees are:

£100 clamp release fee (payable within the first 24 hours of wheelclamping or removal of the vehicle)

clamp release fee (payable within the first 24 hours of wheelclamping or removal of the vehicle) £200 impound release fee (payable once the vehicle is removed to a vehicle pound)

impound release fee (payable once the vehicle is removed to a vehicle pound) £21 per day storage fee (beginning once the vehicle has been removed to the vehicle pound)

storage fee (beginning once the vehicle has been removed to the vehicle pound) £25 fee if V62 supplied for new keeper

A surety fee must also be paid if the keeper has not taxed their vehicle by the time it is released, but can be refunded if proof of tax is produced within 14 days.

Vehicles unclaimed after a fortnight can be disposed of by auction, breaking or crushing.

