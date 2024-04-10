Locals baffled as new ‘human silhouette’ sculpture appears at Broughty Ferry waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals baffled as new ‘human silhouette’ sculpture appears at Broughty Ferry waterfront

People have likened the structure to the BT Tower, a pharaoh or "something out of a science fiction movie".

By Andrew Robson
The sculpture from Broughty Ferry Beach.
The new sculpture as viewed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Locals have been left baffled by a new sculpture at Broughty Ferry waterfront.

The structure appeared on The Esplanade, close to Barnhill Rock Garden, as part of work to upgrade the area.

According to Dundee City Council, the sculpture is “a silhouette of human form in motion” with workers at the site saying it is in its completed form.

Last year, the artist behind a whale sculpture at Dundee Waterfront was awarded a £100,000 contract to create a “bespoke landmark sculpture” as part of work to upgrade the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel route.

Locals react to new Broughty Ferry waterfront sculpture

The structure has been catching the eyes of locals since it appeared on Tuesday.

Kenny McClymont, from Forfar, who was visiting the area on Wednesday, told The Courier: “I’m really not sure what it is – it looks like it might resemble a lighthouse or the BT Tower (in London).

“I like the other sculptures they’ve already put in place – such as the dolphins and Winkie the pigeon.

Kenny McClymont by the new structure in Broughty Ferry
Kenny McClymont near the new sculpture. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I think the active scheme is great, I grew up here and try to come down once a week for a run along the new path.

“It’s been such an improvement to what it was before.”

James Todd made the journey to Broughty Ferry with his grandchildren for the day.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve noticed the structure but to me, it looks like a pharaoh.

“I bet come the summer it won’t look out of place.”

James Todd, from Perth, by the new sculpture in Broughty Ferry
James Todd says the Broughty Ferry sculpture looks like a pharaoh. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The waterfront 'lady' sculpture in Broughty Ferry
The sculpture has been installed on The Esplanade. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

One couple from Monifieth, who did not want to be named, described it as being like “something out of a science fiction movie”.

They added: “Whatever it is, it is very peculiar.

“We’re not really sure what it is supposed to be but it looks like a big robot or something.

“The footpath along the beach is great but I’m not too sure they need all the other stuff that’s come with it.”

Broughty Ferry local Neil Simpson described the new sculpture as “interesting” while walking his dog.

Neil Simpson by the 'lady' sculpture in Broughty Ferry
Neil Simpson says the sculpture is “unique”. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s certainly unique.

“I’ve heard online that it is meant to be a lady, but I actually think it looks more like two ladies back to back.”

Broughty Ferry sculpture ‘silhouette of human form in motion’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “This new sculpture by Lee Simmons is being installed as part of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel project.

“This abstract sculpture depicts a silhouette of human form in motion.

“Using strips of metal allows the sculpture to be partially transparent, offering a moire effect where the appearance of the sculpture subtly changes as you approach and walk around it.

“While the active travel route serves a very real, practical purpose there is no reason why it should be purely functional.

“Public art created specifically for its location adds to the environment and helps to develop a sense of place.

“It was a condition of receiving the funding for the project that in addition to improvements for active travel, it should also help with placemaking.

“A budget for public art was approved by Sustrans as part of its funding allowance.”

