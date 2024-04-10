Locals baffled as new ‘human silhouette’ sculpture appears at Broughty Ferry waterfront

Locals have been left baffled by a new sculpture at Broughty Ferry waterfront.

The structure appeared on The Esplanade, close to Barnhill Rock Garden, as part of work to upgrade the area.

According to Dundee City Council, the sculpture is “a silhouette of human form in motion” with workers at the site saying it is in its completed form.

Last year, the artist behind a whale sculpture at Dundee Waterfront was awarded a £100,000 contract to create a “bespoke landmark sculpture” as part of work to upgrade the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel route.

Locals react to new Broughty Ferry waterfront sculpture

The structure has been catching the eyes of locals since it appeared on Tuesday.

Kenny McClymont, from Forfar, who was visiting the area on Wednesday, told The Courier: “I’m really not sure what it is – it looks like it might resemble a lighthouse or the BT Tower (in London).

“I like the other sculptures they’ve already put in place – such as the dolphins and Winkie the pigeon.

“I think the active scheme is great, I grew up here and try to come down once a week for a run along the new path.

“It’s been such an improvement to what it was before.”

James Todd made the journey to Broughty Ferry with his grandchildren for the day.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve noticed the structure but to me, it looks like a pharaoh.

“I bet come the summer it won’t look out of place.”

One couple from Monifieth, who did not want to be named, described it as being like “something out of a science fiction movie”.

They added: “Whatever it is, it is very peculiar.

“We’re not really sure what it is supposed to be but it looks like a big robot or something.

“The footpath along the beach is great but I’m not too sure they need all the other stuff that’s come with it.”

Broughty Ferry local Neil Simpson described the new sculpture as “interesting” while walking his dog.

He said: “It’s certainly unique.

“I’ve heard online that it is meant to be a lady, but I actually think it looks more like two ladies back to back.”

Broughty Ferry sculpture ‘silhouette of human form in motion’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “This new sculpture by Lee Simmons is being installed as part of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel project.

“This abstract sculpture depicts a silhouette of human form in motion.

“Using strips of metal allows the sculpture to be partially transparent, offering a moire effect where the appearance of the sculpture subtly changes as you approach and walk around it.

“While the active travel route serves a very real, practical purpose there is no reason why it should be purely functional.

“Public art created specifically for its location adds to the environment and helps to develop a sense of place.

“It was a condition of receiving the funding for the project that in addition to improvements for active travel, it should also help with placemaking.

“A budget for public art was approved by Sustrans as part of its funding allowance.”