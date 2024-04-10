James McPake laments lost art of modern-day football but hails his throw-back Dunfermline star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake laments lost art of modern-day football but hails his throw-back Dunfermline star

The Pars boss is thankful for the players driving 'standards' in the dressing room.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline manager James McPake has lamented one of the lost arts of modern-day football.

But he has hailed skipper Kyle Benedictus for being the Pars’ ‘have-a-go’ hero.

McPake admitted after the recent 3-2 victory over Arbroath that he allowed his emotions to spill over in a post-match ‘rant’.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake shouts instructions to his team.
Dunfermline manager James McPake barks out instructions. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

He later revealed that players had also got involved in calling out the team’s second-half performance at Gayfield.

Previously, even when he was out injured, Benedictus has been one who has not been slow in aiming criticism at team-mates.

McPake believes it is something that is dying out from the game. But he is thankful for the likes of Benedictus, Joe Chalmers and vice-captain Chris Hamilton for keeping players on their toes.

He said: “In my opinion, it’s gone from football, whether that’s right or whether it’s wrong.

“I can only go back to when I played, and then I’ve seen it getting less and less over the years, even when I was a player.

James McPake: ‘It’s standards’

“You’re not having a go at somebody just for the sake of having a go. It’s standards, it’s when people need to do better. But, equally, when they’re good, you encourage them.

“Bene [Benedictus] is great at that.

“After one of the games here, where we lost, he had his say, which was really good. He was injured at the time as well.

“I had it with Paul McGowan every game I managed at Dundee, and then when I brought him here.

“Joe [Chalmers] is good, so the older ones are good. The younger ones, it’s a bit different for them. Hammy’s [Hamilton] a bit in the middle where Hammy will have a go.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. captain Kyle Benedictus in action earlier in the season.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus shouts at his team-mates. Image: SNS.

“It’s just trying to stress to them when you’re having a go at your team-mate, you’re not being personal, you’re not falling out with them. It’s just that we’re all in it together, so how can we make each other better?

“It very rarely happens now. Even in training, they don’t do it. They’ll kind of say, ‘unlucky’, and I get that at times.

“But sometimes when somebody’s been slack, or even if you just feel you need to give someone a jag at times, it [brings out] that kind of, ‘I’ll show you’.

“And then, all of a sudden, it just lifts the tempo again.”

McPake is happy to allow the players to sort things out for themselves wherever possible.

‘Some managers wouldn’t allow it’

It indicates a desire to drive standards from within, rather than him or assistant Dave Mackay having to barrack and cajole.

He added: “Some managers wouldn’t allow it, and they’d be the ones to speak.

“But if you can get the players to go in and sort it themselves, in a way, it makes my job and Dave’s job easier.

“Because then we just say, ‘you’ve had your say, we agree with what you’re saying’.

“They don’t fall out with each other. Bene came in and was himself again on the Monday [after the Arbroath game]. The rest of the players were as well.”

