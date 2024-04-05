Dunfermline boss James McPake explains Arbroath ‘rant’ as he makes team-talk confession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake explains Arbroath ‘rant’ as he makes team-talk confession

The Pars boss was angered by his side's second-half performance in 3-2 victory over Red Lichties.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake holds up the manager of the month trophy for March.
Dunfermline boss James McPake has scooped the manager of the month award for March. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake insists he is ‘not bothered’ how his post-match ‘rant’ at Arbroath was received by his Dunfermline players.

The Pars boss is adamant it was simply down to frustration at a lack of the consistency he insists is needed to bring success to the club.

The Fifers racked up a third successive victory for the first time this season with the 3-2 win at Gayfield.

Ewan Otoo fired Dunfermline into the lead at Arbroath before the Pars turned in a poor second-half display. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But they went from being 3-0 up and cruising to hanging on for a crucial three points.

That left McPake ‘emotional and angry’ at full-time. And he has confessed that was laid bare in his reaction, both within the dressing room and to the media afterwards.

However, the East End Park manager, who has been named Championship manager of the month for March, is content that his post-match criticism was justified.

Revealing some players also spoke up after the game, he said: “I’m not bothered how they reacted because it was thoroughly deserved.

“It was a bit of a rant and I was emotional after the game.

McPake: No-one happy with performance

“I don’t quite agree that when you win a game you should come out and say, ‘it was good, we got the points’.

“Since I got this job, I’ve said the one thing that will bring us success, as it’s perceived, is consistency in performance.

“To perform like that in the second-half, the players weren’t happy with it and myself and my staff weren’t happy with it.

“So, [it would be wrong] for me just to come out and say, ‘brilliant, we’ve come up to Arbroath and won. We were decent in the first-half and they threw caution to the wind in the second-half’.

“No, we conceded two poor goals and we weren’t at the races in the second-half. It was a wake-up call for everyone.

James McPake was upset by Dunfermline’s inconsistency in their win against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Regardless of whether you’re winning 3-0 or you’re down 3-0 you need to keep that consistency or as close to that. You need to keep fighting, you need to keep working, and we didn’t do that in the second-half.

“But it wasn’t just me. There were a few players who had a rant before I even spoke in the dressing room.

“Then, I came out and wasn’t good with the press. But I’m young and I’m learning, and if there’s a time not to be great then it’s when you’ve won a game.”

Despite the criticism of his players, McPake has revealed he has not absolved himself of blame for the below-par second-half display against Arbroath.

Following first-half goals from Ewan Otoo, Paul Allan and Chris Kane, the Pars faced a nervy finale after a Scott Stewart double hauled the Red Lichties to within touching distance of a point.

McPake: ‘Monkey off our backs’

“I’ve analysed my team-talk at half-time and it wasn’t great either,” added McPake ahead of Saturday’s clash with Partick Thistle. “I’ll not go into it, but that maybe then set the tone for the second-half.

“So, there’s bits and pieces myself and Dave [Mackay, assistant] and my staff have had to look at ourselves for.

“The big thing is we’ve won three in a row. We were desperate to do that and we we’re desperate to make it four.

“That was the first time we’ve done it this season, so in that sense it’s a monkey off our backs.”

Meanwhile, Chris Hamilton will continue to be assessed after being substituted with a head knock at Arbroath. But Paul Allan (hamstring) and Ben Summers (back) will both miss the visit of Thistle.

More from Football

Dundee United defender Ross Graham
Ross Graham shakes off Dundee United rookie tag as Jim Goodwin insists numbers say…
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (left) and midfielder Cammy MacPherson (right). Images: SNS
Craig Levein insists Aberdeen and Motherwell could be dragged into play-off scrap - and…
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray stands with his hands at his hips
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray believes Championship title battle with Dundee United could become…
A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
Dens Park passes Thursday inspection ahead of weekend Motherwell clash as Dundee lay down…
4
James McPake holds up his manager of the month award at Dunfermline's East End Park stadium.
James McPake looks back on Dunfermline's struggles - and board's response - as he…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaking to the media at Foundation Park.
Jim Goodwin: Watch as Dundee United boss explains why stars played it cool in…
5
Adam Carnwath on his Dundee United debut.
Dundee United starlet set for new contract following horror injury as Jim Goodwin vows…
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes…
29
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty can't wait to get back in front of a home…
Adama Sidibeh: The St Johnstone striker started his football journey at the other end of the pitch. Image: SNS
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh reveals deadly finishing prowess was honed as youth goalkeeper