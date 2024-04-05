Crash closes two lanes on M90 near Kelty

A crash has blocked two lanes on the M90 close to Kelty.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the southbound carriageway just north of the Kelty junction.

Police on Friday morning are directing traffic onto the hard shoulder and motorists are urged to approach with caution or find alternative routes at this time.

#M90 SB prior to Kelty Lanes 1 and 2 currently closed due to RTC, traffic being diverted onto hard shoulder Please approach with care pic.twitter.com/kGjO5bwFm1 — Amey NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) April 5, 2024

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

