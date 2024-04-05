Homes in Laurencekirk area left without water overnight

Homes throughout The Mearns have been left without water overnight.

Residents in many parts of the area, including St Cyrus and Marykirk and towards Laurencekirk, report having no water supply since last night.

Scottish Water says it has identified the issue and is arranging repairs.

Posting on X it says it hopes to provide a further update by 10am.

“We have identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in Laurencekirk and St Cyrus, and are currently arranging the repair to return supplies to normal.

“An estimated repair time will be provided once the repair is underway.”

The cause of the loss of the water supply has not been given.

Scottish Water has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.