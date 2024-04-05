Homes in Laurencekirk area left without water overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Homes in Laurencekirk area left without water overnight

Scottish Water say it has identified the problem and is arranging repairs

By Lindsey Hamilton
Scottish Water working to restore water supply to homes in th Mearns
Residents report having no water supply. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Homes throughout The Mearns have been left without water overnight.

Residents in many parts of the area, including St Cyrus and Marykirk and towards Laurencekirk, report having no water supply since last night.

Scottish Water says it has identified the issue and is arranging repairs.

Posting on X it says it hopes to provide a further update by 10am.

“We have identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in Laurencekirk and St Cyrus, and are currently arranging the repair to return supplies to normal.

“An estimated repair time will be provided once the repair is underway.”

The cause of the loss of the water supply has not been given.

Scottish Water has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Residents report having no water supply. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus sisters Zoe, 5, and Alix, 9, doing it for others with Little Princess…
Residents report having no water supply. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Montrose flood catastrophe creeping closer as historic golf course shrinks SEVEN metres in a…
5
Snow is forecast in higher grounds of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath creep messaged ‘13-year-old' for nude bath pictures
Disabled Carnoustie man Matthew with his dog Luna
Disabled Carnoustie man says masked teens terrorising him in his own home
4
The lorry crashed into the central reservation area
A90 restricted in both directions following lorry crash near Laurencekirk
Hayley Wilkes, WeeCOOK founder
Angus baker's 'sassy' fish pie to be scrutinised on Channel 4 show
Residents report having no water supply. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cones go down for 18-month Arbroath active travel scheme works
20
Jack Leslie.
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
Residents report having no water supply. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath Wetherspoon's wins 10pm children's licence from councillors

Conversation