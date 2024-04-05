Flooding closes busy Dalgety Bay to Kirkcaldy road in Fife

A busy road between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy has been closed due to flooding.

The B9157 Orrock Quarry Road has been made impassable by torrential rain that continues to batter the region.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and diversions are in place.

Traffic is being redirected onto the A909 with a diversion through Burntisland, Kinghorn and Aberdour.

It is the second time in 24 hours that flooding has forced the closure of the busy route.

It comes after Sepa issued a flood alert for Fife.