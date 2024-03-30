James McPake ’emotional and angry’ despite Dunfermline win that lifts them into fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake ’emotional and angry’ despite Dunfermline win that lifts them into fourth

The Pars boss was furious with the second-half display.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake was angry with his side's second-half performance. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake was angry with his side's second-half performance. Image: SNS.

James McPake wants to draw a line under his side’s second-half showing at Arbroath.

That’s despite a 3-2 win, their third victory on the bounce for the first time this season, that lists them into the Scottish Premiership play-off positions.

Dunfermline were cruising at half-time thanks to goals from Ewan Otoo, Paul Allan and Chris Kane.

A second-half double from Arbroath’s Scott Stewart caused a nervy end to the game, but McPake’s men held on for the win, lifting them to fourth in the Scottish Championship.

“Credit to Arbroath, we didn’t do the basics properly in the second half,” said McPake.

“But it’s three points, it’s the first time I’ve won here as a manager in the league, so that’s the positives I’m taking.

James McPake: When the dust settles, it’s three points

“It was a fantastic first-half performance. We’ll draw a line under it.

“I’m emotional, I’m angry but when the dust settles, it’s three points.

“I’ve been up here a few times and had a lot of draws, but it’s a tough place to come.

“They’re fighting for their lives and you saw that at the end, you see in the second half they wanted it more than us and they got what they deserved in the second half.

“They were very unfortunate not to go away with something.

“I’ll watch the video and we’ll dissect it.”

Dunfermline lost Chris Hamilton five minutes into the game after a head knock, though it was too early to tell the full damage.

Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton was replaced after a head knock. Image: SNS.

Though he missed most of the first half, McPake said his vice-captain’s influence was missed in the second.

“Chris Hamilton is not great at the moment, he was a bit dazed when he came off,” added McPake.

“We were never going to take a chance with the head knock. He was wanting to stay on.

“He’s one of those people who is too brave for his own good. That’s maybe what changed, I know he wasn’t on for much of the first half but we certainly missed him in the second half.

“Paul Allan’s hamstring got tight, so we’ll need to assess that. It’s disappointing for Paul because he was excellent when he came on. A great free-kick. It’s a gutter for him.”

Jim McIntyre: The reaction had to be better

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre was encouraged by his side’s finish to the game but bemoaned giving themselves too much to do in the second half.

With five matches remaining, his side is running out of fixtures to fight off relegation to League One.

“The reaction in the second half had to be better, to be quite honest,” he said.

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre and Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

“But when you dig yourself a hole to get out of, that’s a tough ask against a Championship side.

“We actually started the game OK, the keeper had a couple of great saves.

But after the first goal, we fell apart. Ultimately, in all facets of the game, we weren’t good enough.”

