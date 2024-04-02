Dundee streets with most pavement parking fines revealed as council tickets 84 vehicles in first month

The Dundee streets with the most pavement parking fines have been revealed.

Dundee City Council has handed out 84 fines in the first month of enforcing the fresh pavement parking ban.

Following the introduction of the new rules in December, parking attendants can now dish out fines to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

Enforcement of the ban in Dundee began on February 26 and applies to drivers who park on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs.

The fine is £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days of issue.

In a Freedom of Information response to The Courier, the local authority revealed the location of all fines issued in the city between February 26 and March 25.

Dundee streets with most pavement parking fines

The most pavement parking fines have been dished out on Ure Street, off Hawkhill – with 13 tickets issued on February 29.

Seven fines were issued to rulebreakers on Buttar’s Loan off South Road, Eden Street by Baxter Park, and Step Row in the West End.

Five vehicles were issued tickets for illegal parking on Arbroath Road, while vehicles on Forest Park Road, Perth Road and Robson Street were handed four fines.

Meanwhile, three vehicles on Broughty Ferry Road were handed fines by enforcement officers.

Two motorists have been fined on Albany Terrace, Dundee Road, Gowrie Street, Hyndford Street, Malcolm Street, Morgan Street, Ogilvie Street and Watson Street.

Whereas one ticket was issued on the following streets:

Allan Lane

Buttars Road

Castle Street

Dickson Avenue

Donalds Lane

East Home Street

Gellatly Street

Greenmarket

Lansdowne Gardens

Long Lane

Meadowside

Nethergate

Rankine Street

South Tay Street

Of the 84 fines, 64 were issued for parking on pavements in the city.

Two penalties were handed to drivers for parking on a dropped kerb and 18 were dished out for double parking.

Vehicles do not need to be parked beside another vehicle or object to be penalised for double parking – any car more than 50cm from the carriageway edge can be penalised.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The new Scottish rules are designed to tackle the problems caused by inconsiderate parking, especially for people with mobility issues, visual impairments, and those with pushchairs.

“It is now an offence to park on pavements, double park, or park over dropped kerb pedestrian crossing points under the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

“Full details can be found on the council’s website.”